‘The hopes and dreams start again’ - bloodstock heavyweights gather in Deauville ahead of Arqana August Sale

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Where better for a spot of bloodstock people watching than by the Arqana parade ring during the build-up to Deauville’s August Sale?

As the first stop on the yearling circuit’s mazy annual run, this can be a particularly tricky market to read on vibes alone. However, it can only be seen as a positive sign that so many major players were busy working the grounds on Friday. The majority of those were returning to the source of past success.

If you had looked one way on Friday morning you would have caught sight of leading talent spotter Anthony Stroud among the crowd of Panama hat-clad bloodstock agents. He was later joined by Godolphin’s principal trainer, Charlie Appleby. Together, the outfit’s buying team unearthed Opera Ballo at this sale in 2023 at a cost of €600,000.

At the same time, the sizeable Coolmore contingent – which was later joined by John Magnier himself – were heading in the opposite direction across Yard A.

Deauville has proved a particularly happy hunting ground for the outfit of late, with Constitution River and the unbeaten Diamond Necklace, the winners of six Group 1 prizes between them, both sourced at the 2024 edition of this auction. The former cost €400,000 and the latter a sales-topping €1,700,000.

Anthony Stroud and Coolmore's MV Magnier in conversation during inspections Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

While some buyers might lack for match practice, Coolmore’s global yearling recruitment drive is already under way. MV Magnier’s name appeared on the docket of two lots, costing a combined $4.9 million no less, at Fasig-Tipton’s record-busting Saratoga Sale earlier this week.

The Juddmonte team were also present on the Normandy coast, with Simon Mockridge and Barry Mahon leading the search for the next Blue Bolt . The Falmouth Stakes and Prix Rothschild winner was picked up here through Sackville Donald for €400,000 in 2023.

Appleby was one of a broad cross-section of trainers on deck. The distinctive figure of Yoshito Yahagi was among those in town. The sharply dressed Japanese handler took home the high-class international runner Shin Emperor from this event in 2022 at a sales-topping €2.1 million.

One of the more intriguing sightings on the sales ground was Harold Kirk and Pierre Boulard, the buying team behind Willie Mullins’ all-conquering operation. Leading trainers such as George Boughey, Andre and Lavinia Fabre, William Haggas, Joseph O’Brien, Paddy Twomey and Ed Walker were also doing their due diligence.

“I always find sales a bit like being a kid in a sweetshop who’s not allowed any sweets,” said Walker. “You’re looking at horses thinking, ‘God, this is going to make so much money.’ Then you move onto the next one and think you might be able to afford that, go through the whole process, and then it makes four times more than you expect. It can be a pretty humbling experience.

“Equally, as is well documented, it’s not always the most expensive ones that are the best. It’s what the whole thing’s about really; the hopes and dreams start again.”

Ed Walker: "It’s not always the most expensive ones that are the best." Credit: Edward Whitaker

Walker explained that sales season, particularly this first leg, provided the opportunity to mix business and pleasure.

“It’s Donny [yearling sale] in ten days’ time, then the Somerville at Tattersalls, then we roll into the Irish sales,” he said. “It’s fun, though. We’ve been doing this long enough that we have a huge number of friends on the breeding side that we haven’t seen since the end of last year so it’s good catching up with old mates, as well as having the chance to do the more serious stuff like looking at the stock of the young stallions.

“Arqana always do a great job and they always have a wonderful book full of fantastic pedigrees with great physicals. They bring vendors from all around Europe, and Deauville is a wonderful place to be at this time of year. I’ve brought my wife and children over and they’re having a nice time.”

Ecurie des Monceaux is the perennial leading consignor at this event, and the Normandy based outfit’s 39-strong consignment was a hive of activity in its familiar home of Yard P. Walker was speaking during a 30-minute wait to get a slot to conduct his inspection.

“We’re standing here queuing to see horses, so that’s probably a good sign for the market!” he said. “It’s busy and everyone seems to be here. Judging by the results from Fasig-Tipton this week I think this is going to be another strong sale.”

Henri Bozo (left): "I think we’ve got a few very good horses" Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

Monceaux director Henri Bozo expressed a similarly optimistic sentiment, saying: “There’s been plenty of action from many different people. It’s always hard to predict [the market], but there’s no reason to be worried at the moment. All we can do is try to bring the horses here in the best possible condition, organise the shows professionally, and then it’s out of our hands.”

The Monceaux offering includes a Frankel filly out of Prix de Diane runner-up and 2019 August Sale top lot Philomene; a Night Of Thunder sister to Vespertilio; and a Siyouni half-brother to Diamond Necklace. The trio will enter the ring in short order as Lots 120, 127 and 128.

Bozo gave a rather understated overview when asked about the consignment, saying: “It’s a good, consistent draft. I think we’ve got a few very good horses. We are trying to work on our pedigrees, although you can only make those by focusing on producing racehorses.”

There can be no finer advertisement for the racehorses Monceaux has produced than Diamond Necklace, who has landed two Classics this season in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane before getting the better of her elders in the Nassau Stakes.

“Of course it gives you confidence and pride in what the team is doing, but you take nothing for granted,” Bozo said of the filly's achievements. “All my pleasure and pride is in racing, though. I love breeding, it’s my passion, and the sales are a stage you have to go through so you can keep investing in families and infrastructure. But the real pride comes from the racecourse.”

Ecurie des Monceaux's three-parts sister to Metropolitan on parade Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

While things cooled to a more manageable level on Friday, the sale’s build-up has come amid soaring temperatures. It may be that buyers, rather than the yearlings themselves, found this more of a challenge.

“You have to deal with nature but I think horses are extraordinary with how they adapt,” said Bozo. “They didn’t seem to mind the heat, although there are a few with washed out coats, but it’s okay.”

Of course, the Monceaux offerings are far from the only eye-catching entries in the 325-lot catalogue.

Among the other blue-chip pedigrees are the Dark Angel colt out of Oaks winner Qualify (130, Ballylinch Stud); a Kingman brother to Sparkling Plenty (187, Coulonces); a Soldier Hollow brother to Tamfana (207) from Baroda Stud, who also offers a Frankel filly out of Bocca Baciata (271); a Wootton Bassett half-brother to Map Of Stars, out of the Group 1-winning Bateel (260, Fairway Consignment); and a Kodiac half-sister to Constitution River (287, Haras du Cadran).

There was a distinct air of conviviality as agents, trainers and owners milled around in between inspections chatting about the horses, upcoming racing and the weather.

There is every reason to believe the bonhomie will be broken, if only temporarily, when they step into the ring at 5.30 (local time, 4.30 BST) on Saturday evening and the serious business begins.

Arqana August Yearling Sale fact-file

Where Arqana sales complex, Deauville

When Three-day sale begins on Saturday, with weekend sessions starting at 5.30 local time (4.30 BST) and Monday at 11 (10 BST)

Last year’s stats From 272 lots offered, 216 sold (79 per cent) for turnover of €57,647,000 (up 18 per cent year-on-year), an average price of €266,885 (up 23 per cent) and a median of €165,000 (up 18 per cent)

Notable graduates Blue Bolt (sold by Ballylinch Stud, bought by Juddmonte for €400,000); Constitution River (sold by Haras du Cadran, bought by MV Magnier for €400,000); Diamond Necklace (sold by Ecurie des Monceaux, bought by MV Magnier for €1,700,000); Opera Ballo (sold by Haras des Capucines, bought by Godolphin for €600,000)

More to read:

The sublime and the ridiculous: buckle up as the great bloodstock rollercoaster gets ready to roll once again

From champion milers to bargain sprinters – meet the 2024 first-crop sires whose yearlings are about to hit the market

'We're the extraterrestrials' – the south-west French farm taking on Normandy's finest at Deauville