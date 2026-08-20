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Six new stallion interests – including an Irish Derby winner and a Champion Stakes hero – join Atkem's online sale
Six new stallion interests have been added to the catalogue for the Stallion Online Sale on September 25, including shares in Armor, Goken and Sealiway.
The sale, which will take place on Aktem’s online platform, will offer one share in each of Armor, Goken, Jigme, Puchkine and Sealiway, alongside a breeding right to Irish Derby winner Latrobe.
They join four stallions already announced for the auction - Golden Horde, Taj Mahal, Van Beethoven and Dave.
Haras de Bouquetot resident Armor has his first three-year-olds racing this season. The son of No Nay Never topped the French two-year-old sires' standings in 2026 by prize-money, while also leading by the number and percentage of black-type horses and winners to runners.
Goken, who stands at Haras de Colleville, is fourth among French stallions by prize-money and third by number of winners. His progeny include Group winners Go Athletico, Fang and Livachope.
Jigme, a five-time winner from six starts at three including the Grade 1 Prix Cambaceres at Auteuil, has 112 registered progeny after entering stud in 2024.
Latrobe, a son of Camelot, has produced Gran Criterium d'Autunno winner La Knight, while Puchkine is in his second season at Haras de Beaumont and will have his first two-year-old runners in 2027.
Fellow Beaumont resident Sealiway, winner of the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Champion Stakes, has already been represented by eight winners from his first crop of two-year-old runners.
Entries for the sale remain open until mid-September.
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