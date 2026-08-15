'Nothing matches Normandy breeding' – meet the man tasked with selling Arqana to the world

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This story was first published in the Racing Post Bloodstock Summer Yearling supplement - click here to read the bumper pull-out which has you covered for the upcoming Arqana August, Goffs UK Premier, BBAG and Tattersalls Somerville sales

Richard Gibson is certainly well qualified for the post of international client relations director at Arqana, which he took up on the eve of Royal Ascot this year.

The 56-year-old, originally from Northumberland, is a skilled horseman, having sent out the winners of 800 races, including 17 at Group 1 level, during a glittering career as a trainer.

He trained in France for 14 years, and is consequently bilingual and knows the French racing scene inside-out, and he later ran a stable in Hong Kong for 12 years, meaning he has a firm grasp on the all-important Asian market.

He is even based in Kent these days: the ideal location for commuting to Deauville when needed but also easy access to the major London airports for international trips.

“It’s fortunate that my wife’s family lives there,” laughs Gibson. “I can get to Deauville in four hours, whereas Yorkshire takes me five. The only thing is, my parents and family still live in Northumberland, and that often ends up being a six-hour road trip.”

Explaining how his new role at Arqana came about, he says: “It all started with a conversation with Olivier Delloye [company president] and Freddy Powell [CEO]. We had an open, friendly chat about what Arqana needed to do to continue to thrive, and Olivier said he wanted to put an even greater emphasis on client service.

“Arqana is incredibly forward-thinking, never resting on its laurels, and Olivier and Freddy hardly ever sit down – they’re constantly thinking of exciting new ideas.

“Like all sales companies, the main objective is maintaining and expanding our buyers’ and vendors’ lists. I'm lucky enough to have made quite a lot of contacts over my professional life, and I know the vast majority of the major breeders and international buyers, so I can help that happen. It's a case of getting in touch with them and making sure they have the best possible experience at Arqana.”

Gibson has spent the first few months of his employment at Arqana liaising with the company’s international agents to find out the key dates in each jurisdiction’s racing and breeding calendar, so that he can be there to spread the word about Deauville sales.

He is speaking for this interview on the phone from Copenhagen, as he is in town for the Danish Derby at Klampenborg racecourse.

Is he living out of a suitcase, then?

“I’m sure there will be quite a bit of that but, funnily enough, the thing I've really enjoyed in the last few weeks is going racing a lot more in Britain,” he says. “Believe it or not, I was at Sandown the other day and it was my first ever visit there.

“The thing is, I arrived in the Chantilly lads’ hostel when I was 20, and then I lived in a village in the Loire Valley working for Henri-Alex Pantall. Then I went to Pascal Bary and on to become pupil assistant trainer to Bill Mott in America. In fact, I was with Bill when he took Cigar to Nad Al Sheba for the first-ever Dubai World Cup.

“I set up as a trainer in France in 1997 and went straight from there to Hong Kong, where I stayed until I retired in 2023. So I’ve missed out on a lot of British racing over the years.

“I’ve just recently spent a very enjoyable three days at Glorious Goodwood. Don’t tell Olivier and Freddy, but work isn’t supposed to be this enjoyable!”

Gibson’s message to potential buyers at this summer’s racing festivals has been a pretty straightforward one.

“It's a simple principle,” he says. “Arqana August is where French breeders sell their best stock. It has worked well for Arqana in its 20 years of existence but it was also the case even before then. I had a nice lunch with Eric Hoyeau the other day, and he was giving me the fascinating full history of the Agence Francaise days.

“It’s been an even easier message to get across this year as we can puff out our chests and congratulate Pierre Talvard and Henri Bozo for producing the two best-performing middle-distance three-year-olds in Constitution River and Diamond Necklace.

“In my opinion, at least, nothing matches Normandy breeding. It’s just fantastic land.”

Gibson admits with a wry smile that Arqana August “is not exactly a hard sell”.

He continues: “What I find particularly reassuring about the French industry at the moment is that there's a multitude of studs producing Arc winners, Classic winners and Group 1 winners – not only here in Europe but also on the international scene.

“For many years Lady O'Reilly’s stud was consistently the leading yearling vendor in Deauville, thanks to all the great bloodlines she nurtured, but now we’re seeing a consistent flow of top-class horses emerging from a wider array of different sources.

“What's also changed in the last 20 years is that those French breeders have become much more commercial in their focus – when I first came over here there were many, many more French owner-breeders. That of course means that more of the cream of the yearling crop is coming on the market each year than ever before."

The Arqana August Yearling Sale gets under way on Saturday in Deauville Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

French breeders provide the bulk to the Arqana August catalogue but overseas studs have always taken select drafts to Deauville in the summer too.

For example, Ballylinch Stud sold this season’s Falmouth Stakes and Prix Rothschild heroine Blue Bolt to Juddmonte for €400,000 at the auction, and Camas Park Stud sold last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Balantina to Avenue Bloodstock, Parkland and Bawnmore for €100,000 there.

“Arqana have been very clever in building close ties with consignors in Ireland and the UK and blending some of their top lots in with the French bluebloods,” says Gibson. “They’ve got many loyal clients in those countries who are happy to bring their best stock who fit into the August Sale format. Hopefully, we can attract even more now.”

American buyers, who have given a significant boost to yearling sales across western Europe in the last five years, are among Gibson’s primary targets for growth.

“You don't need to be a rocket scientist to realise that America remains the equine health hub of the world,” he says. “Fortunately, there's a long, rich history of US owners buying horses in Deauville to be trained in France or to take home. Arqana August graduates have achieved multiple Grade 1 successes in that country.

“Amy Lanigan, our agent in the US, has been at the heart of assembling a vibrant buying bench from America and, speaking at the end of July, the flight from Saratoga to Deauville for the Arqana August Yearling Sale is already 80 per cent full.

“There are plenty of other markets we’re looking to develop too. My priority in my first few weeks with Arqana has been finding out how it functions so successfully. But I know there are exciting plans already put in place by Olivier, Freddy and Ludovic [Cornuel].”

Richard Gibson joined the Arqana team earlier this year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Gibson will be at Deauville this month to welcome visitors to Arqana August and to make sure buyers are being well looked after.

“I know this might sound corny but I do feel that buying any horse is a journey,” he says. “And no two journeys are the same. As we all know, there are many ups and downs in this game. I just hope that I’ll be able to play a small part in someone’s journey in buying a successful racehorse at Arqana.”

One last thing, while we’ve got Gibson here. A Summer Yearling Sale supplement is hardly the time or the place to ask this, but it’s too good an opportunity to turn down.

What does he make of Doctor Dino, the horse he sent out to win the Man O’War Stakes and back-to-back renewals of the Hong Kong Vase, becoming the most in-demand jumps stallion in Europe on the back of siring 14 Grade 1 winners including the likes of Sharjah, State Man, La Bague Au Roi, Docteur De Ballon and Sceau Royal?

“He was so sound and genuine, and such a good physical that I’m not shocked at all that he's excelled at stud,” says Gibson. “The only thing that did surprise me about his stallion career is that he didn't have more top Flat performers.

“Henri Devin trained some very good fillies by him for his family, who stand him at Haras du Mesnil – the likes of Golden Legend, Physiocrate and Villa Rosa – and it would have been interesting to see what he could do if he’d been given more chances like that.

“But I’m incredibly proud of what he's achieved as a jumps sire. I was lucky to be invited to Willie Mullins' stables last year and it was great seeing top-class Doctor Dinos here, there and everywhere. He’s a credit to his former owners, and also to Haras du Mesnil, who have done such a wonderful job with him.”

Doctor Dino isn't that irrelevant to this supplement really. He was bought as a yearling in Deauville, 23 years ago this August.

Read more:

'We're the extraterrestrials' – the south-west French farm taking on Normandy's finest at Deauville

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