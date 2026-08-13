Goffs strengthens US presence with appointment of Louis Dubois

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Goffs has strengthened its presence in the United States by appointing Louis Dubois as its new US agent.

Dubois will work alongside existing US representative Jacob West, with Tom Taaffe continuing to focus on the American market as part of his international client relations role.

The appointment is designed to increase American participation at Goffs sales in Ireland, particularly the Orby Sale and the new Chicquita Session at the November Sale.

French-born Dubois has worked across the thoroughbred industry internationally, including spells in the breeze-up sector in New Zealand and with Kirkwood Stables in the US. He later spent several seasons with Godolphin in Australia and Dubai before joining leading American trainer Wesley Ward.

Dubois said: "I'm delighted to be part of the Goffs team and to work alongside Jacob West. I have a huge amount of respect for Jacob and am very much looking forward to joining forces with him as we develop Goffs' presence in the US.

"Joining Goffs feels like a natural next step. I'm excited to help bring more American buyers to the upcoming Orby and November Sales."

US spending at last year's Orby Sale rose by 46.3 per cent, while Orby graduate Johanna Walsh, bought by owner Wells Watson and agent Andrew Cary, won this season's Group 1 Juddmonte Irish Oaks.

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "With Louis joining Jacob West in the US, we are doubling our resource on the ground as we develop the market. Louis brings valuable relationships and experience to Goffs."

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