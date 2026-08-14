From champion milers to bargain sprinters – meet the 2024 first-crop sires whose yearlings are about to hit the market

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This story was first published in the Racing Post Bloodstock Summer Yearling supplement - click here to read the bumper pull-out which has you covered for the upcoming Arqana August, Goffs UK Premier, BBAG and Tattersalls Somerville sales

Paddington was the most expensive member of the 2024 intake of new sires in Europe, retiring to Coolmore at a fee of €55,000 on the back of winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes during a golden summer in his three-year-old season.

The son of Siyouni had some issues getting mares in foal in his debut season. He covered 144 mares but has only 41 yearlings registered so far. His fee was subsequently cut sharply but his fertility is reported to have improved and he was sent 137 mares at Coolmore last year.

Paddington is set to be represented by five first-crop yearlings at Arqana August, in the ring in which he himself was bought for €420,000. All are colts and they include a three-parts brother to Chantilly Listed winner Shadizi from Haras de l’Hotellerie (Lot 163).

The Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale catalogue features two lots by Paddington, one of them a filly out of the dual Listed-placed Golden Horn mare Makinmedoit from Galloway Stud (241).

Gestut Brummerhof consigns the only Paddington yearling to BBAG and it is quite a one-off, as it is a three-parts brother to Hannover Listed winner Villefranche (52).

Paddington spearheads an especially strong group of milers in the class of 2024.

Modern Games, the Dubawi half-brother to 1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj who notched a Breeders’ Cup double in the Juvenile Turf and Mile and also won the Poule d’Essai des Poulains and Lockinge, obviously has strong qualifications to excel at stud.

There are four lots by the Godolphin homebred available at Arqana August, including the Haras des Capucines-consigned half-brother to five winners including exciting two-year-old Abraham Lincoln (29), and the same number by him on offer at Goffs UK Premier, including Bearstone Stud’s half-brother to Prix Miesque winner Lullaby Moon (13).

The BBAG catalogue includes two lots by Modern Games, including Gestut Westerberg’s filly out of German champion two-year-old Diamond Dove (91), and Tattersalls Somerville features another two lots by the sire, including Ballyhimikin Stud’s filly out of the Listed-winning Siyouni mare Coeur Macen (228).

Dewhurst and 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean, a well-bred son of Frankel, has been a popular choice of breeders due to his good looks so it will be exciting to see if his stock have got them too. We will get our first glimpse of his yearlings in Deauville, where five are set to sell.

The picks on paper are perhaps Haras du Cadran’s colt who is the first foal out of the Group 3-winning Muhaarar mare Paris Peacock (112) and Haras de Saint-Pair’s half-sister to Prix Minerve scorer Eternal Pearl out of the Listed-winning Oasis Dream mare Pearly Steph (115).

Chaldean has seven lots catalogued for Doncaster, including a Houghton Bloodstock-consigned half-brother to US Grade 1 hero Max Player and Champagne Stakes winner Seaheange (115), no less, and two lots entered in each of the BBAG and Tattersalls Somerville fixtures.

Champion two-year-old and Irish 2,000 Guineas victor Native Trail is by Oasis Dream and from the family of the useful late sire Calyx. The biggest selection of his stock at the early yearling sales – numbering 15 lots – is at Doncaster. Two whose pages leap out of the catalogue are the half-sisters to Listed winners Belisa Bay (5) and Kendam (50) from Egmont Stud and Lynn Lodge Stud respectively.

Queen Anne Stakes winner Triple Time must be the best-bred horse in this cohort, being by Frankel and one of eight black-type performers out of blue hen Reem Three, also the granddam of Group 1 winners Inisherin and Rosallion.

A sneakily well-bred member of his early sales-bound lots is the colt out of the Listed-placed Kodi Bear mare Helens Well, who wasn’t beaten all that far when eighth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (341), set to be presented at Arqana V2 by the Fairway Consignment.

Speaking of milers: don’t forget Mutasaabeq, the triple Group 2-winning son of Invincible Spirit and Ghanaati who spent one year at the National Stud before his sale to India, as he covered a few decent mares in his short time in Newmarket. He has one lot at the early yearling sales, a filly out of the multiple winner Havana Bound being sold by Sarah Fanning at Doncaster (138).

Paddington's first yearlings will come under the hammer Credit: Coolmore

Good Guess bridges the gap between the milers and the sprinters in this group as the son of Kodiac really flourished over seven furlongs, the distance at which he won the Prix Djebel and Prix Jean Prat, the last victory achieved by three lengths.

He has been wildly popular with breeders in retirement and consequently has huge drafts at the yearling sales, especially at Goffs UK Premier (25 lots catalogued) and Tattersalls Somerville (11), where the sort of stock he seems likely to produce should be in favour with buyers.

Plenty of his early offerings are related to black-type performers but one who stands out on that score is the half-brother to three stakes winners in Acklam Express, Alpha Capture and Maglev (418) being consigned to Doncaster by Galbertstown Stud.

Sprinters are, as always, well represented in the intake of new yearling sires and Group 1 winners Little Big Bear and Shaquille were the best of them on the track.

Little Big Bear, by reliable precocity source No Nay Never, is showcased by his joint-breeder Camas Park Stud with a half-brother to US Grade 2 winner and Grade 1 third True Valor (192) at Arqana August, while Shaquille, the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup winner, is well represented at Goffs UK Premier and Tattersalls Somerville, with Manor Farm Wiltshire’s colt out of Norfolk Stakes heroine Shang Shang Shang (347) standing out on pedigree at Doncaster.

Dragon Symbol, who was first past the post in a Group 1 but was demoted to second in the Commonwealth Cup, was the talk of last year’s foal sales after his lots sold like hot cakes. Goffs UK Premier and Tattersalls Somerville are the places to be for a wide selection of his progeny.

Group-winning sprinters Bouttemont, Castle Star, El Caballo and The Antarctic stand at cheap and cheerful prices but all are by serious sires and have blue-chip pedigrees. Their stock should prove popular with bargain hunters looking for something to get on with quickly on the track.

In a rather depressing sign of the times, the only pure middle-distance performer who retired into the Flat ranks in Britain and Ireland in 2024 was Mostahdaf, a son of Frankel who won the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International. Even more gloomily, he is yet to cover a three-figure book – although, with totals of 90, 74 and 77, he has at least been steady.

The highest rated racecourse performer in his intake, he has one lot each in Arqana August and V2 (both consigned by the far-sighted Pierre Talvard of Haras du Cadran) as well as three in Goffs UK Premier and another singleton at Tattersalls Somerville – an intriguing lot, that, being a filly out of Hilary Needler Trophy winner Lady Ayresome who will open the auction as Lot 1.

What really highlights the poor treatment of middle-distance performance in the industry now is the fact that Hurricane Lane, another son of Frankel who won the Irish Derby, Grand Prix de Paris and St Leger, retired straight on to Coolmore’s National Hunt roster.

Of course that didn’t mean he was forbidden from covering Flat mares, though, and evidently a few more open-minded breeders used him for that purpose, as he has a smattering of yearlings on sale in the coming months. Rathasker Stud is even consigning a filly and a colt by him to the usually more speed-orientated Goffs UK Premier and Tattersalls Somerville sales.

It’s a huge year for French breeders as a much larger than usual number of high-class colts retired to stud in Normandy in 2024 and therefore have first-crop yearlings set to sell.

Ace Impact outranks all his British and Irish peers in terms of RPR thanks to his unbeaten champion three-year-old season in which he bolted up in the Prix du Jockey Club and Arc.

Mishriff and Vadeni were both also outstanding multiple top-level winners, while Onesto is a precious Group 1-winning son of Frankel out of a Sea The Stars mare.

Angel Bleu achieved the rare distinction of winning the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Criterium International at two, while fellow Sumbe stallion Belbek also landed the Lagardere.

Lusail, a high-class performer by Mehmas, is the definition of commercial, while Erevann has been immensely popular with breeders and buyers as a good-looking son of Dubawi and Ervedya.

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