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Arqana August Sale day two: who will come out on top for Diamond Necklace's close relation?
Summary
- Hello and welcome to the live blog for day two of the Arqana August Yearling Sale.
- Trade gets under way from 5.30pm local time (4.30pm BST), with around 80 lots set to sell in this middle section.
- Don't forget to tune in for the Siyouni three-parts brother to the unbeaten superstar Diamond Necklace (lot 187), arguably the standout of all three days of selling
- Catch up with all the action from the opening day with James Thomas's report on the €1.25 million Justify colt
- Please email in thoughts and questions at liveblog@racingpost.com
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Summary
- Hello and welcome to the live blog for day two of the Arqana August Yearling Sale.
- Trade gets under way from 5.30pm local time (4.30pm BST), with around 80 lots set to sell in this middle section.
- Don't forget to tune in for the Siyouni three-parts brother to the unbeaten superstar Diamond Necklace (lot 187), arguably the standout of all three days of selling
- Catch up with all the action from the opening day with James Thomas's report on the €1.25 million Justify colt
- Please email in thoughts and questions at liveblog@racingpost.com