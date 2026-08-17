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Arqana August Sale day three: Constitution River's half-sister headlines final day bonanza in Deauville
Summary
- Hello and welcome to the live blog for the third and final day of the Arqana August Yearling Sale
- Trade gets under way from 11am local time (10am BST), with around 160 lots set to sell in this final section
- Potential highlights include the Kodiac half-sister to this year's Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse winner Constitution River (287)
- Catch up with all the action from a manic second day with James Thomas's report
- Please email in thoughts and questions at liveblog@racingpost.com
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Summary
- Hello and welcome to the live blog for the third and final day of the Arqana August Yearling Sale
- Trade gets under way from 11am local time (10am BST), with around 160 lots set to sell in this final section
- Potential highlights include the Kodiac half-sister to this year's Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse winner Constitution River (287)
- Catch up with all the action from a manic second day with James Thomas's report
- Please email in thoughts and questions at liveblog@racingpost.com