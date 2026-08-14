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Pedigree pointers

Flightline fever hits Europe as Coolmore unleashes Magna Cum Laude at Dundalk

Flightline in his paddock at Lane's End Farm
Flightline in his paddock at Lane's End FarmCredit: Michele MacDonald/Full Stride Communications
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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Magna Cum Laude

Race: 3.30 Dundalk, Saturday

Silk
Magna Cum Laude15:30 Dundalk (A.W)
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Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: A P O'Brien

What's the story?

Flightline fever has been infectious as the unbeaten champion, assessed alongside Frankel among the greatest racehorses of all time, has been causing a similar stir with his first crop of runners as a stallion.

The resident of Lane’s End in Kentucky has sent out four winners so far, across America, Canada and Japan, and in April one of his two-year-olds smashed the OBS Spring Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale at $10.5 million

Magna Cum Laude, trained by Aidan O’Brien, will be the first of his progeny to appear in Europe when he’s tried on the Dundalk Polytrack this weekend.

How's he bred?

MV Magnier of Coolmore and Peter Brant’s White Birch Farm paid $950,000 for Magna Cum Laude at last year’s Keeneland September Yearling Sale and Vincent Viola’s St Elias Stables, his joint breeder who also co-produced this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, has remained in the owning partnership.

His older half-brother, Blacksmith, runs for Bob Baffert and Wathnan Racing, finishing second in last year’s Grade 2 Los Alamitos Futurity and showing patches of further form this season. 

The pair are out of an unraced sister to smart sprinter-miler Cezanne, from a family which includes champions Rags To Riches and Arcangelo.

Who does he face?

The mile event sees O’Brien road-testing several other US-bred recruits. Aachen, from the family of Misty For Me, is one of two sons of crack sire Gun Runner along with Ile De France, out of the brilliant Campanelle and who caught the eye first-time-out at Naas.

Verona Basilica, in the Magnier colours with O’Brien’s son Donnacha, is a St Mark’s Basilica half-brother of 2020 Derby winner Serpentine.

Read more

'My blood pressure was taking a bit of a knock' - Sun Goddess points to brighter days for Owenstown Stud 

'He could be a Kentucky Derby horse one day' - $3.2 million Nyquist colt tops opening Fasig-Tipton Saratoga session 



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