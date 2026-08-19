Item notches another Juddmonte for Frankel as win breathes new life into championship challenge

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Juddmonte’s victory in the race it sponsors with Item was given added importance as it arrived 14 years after the success of its mighty Frankel in the very same race.

The flag-bearer of Banstead Manor Stud has already sired a winner in the York highlight through Mostahdaf in 2023 but this was the first in the heritage pink, white and green silks of the Abdullah family.

Frankel now has 43 Group or Grade 1 winners worldwide, with this valuable prize propelling his challenge against leader Night Of Thunder in the British and Irish champion sire standings. He has won that title twice so far.

Item now has bona-fide stallion credentials of his own one day and is out of a mare who was excellent in her own right.

Capla Temptress won the Grade 1 Natalma Stakes in Canada as a two-year-old for Marco Botti and Team Valor and was a Graded winner again at three with Bill Mott, later joining the Juddmonte fold.

Following behind Item are a St Mark’s Basilica filly named Tympana, who is unraced so far for Henri Devin in France, and a yearling filly by Dark Angel. Capla Temptress is by Lope De Vega, which means Item is bred on the same cross as this year’s Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini. The Ballylinch sire was also responsible for valiant International Stakes runner-up Almaqam.

Aidan O'Brien explained that the clues were in the pedigree as Haffner moved further up Ballydoyle's two-year-old pecking order in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes.

The son of Justify was furthering an impressive record in Britain by his Triple Crown-winning sire.

The resident of Coolmore's Ashford Stud has had 34 Group or Graded winners worldwide so far and has now achieved five in Britain.

The others are O'Brien and Coolmore's 2024 Derby and Juddmonte International hero City Of Troy, their exceptional stayer from this year, Scandinavia, Nassau scorer Opera Singer and Ruling Court, Godolphin's ill-fated 2,000 Guineas hero from last year.

Haffner has been tried over seven furlongs in three of his four career starts, having won a maiden at Newmarket's July meeting and finished second in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

"He's a typical Justify, he stays very well," said O'Brien, who was asked on ITV Racing whether the ground being softened by late rain had posed any issues.

Haffner (Ryan Moore) wins the Acomb Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's a very good mover, we'd have been a little bit worried about that but he had no problem," he said. “He's out of a Zoffany mare, so that obviously helped him to do that. He stays very well, he will get a mile on his ear and will develop great over the next couple of months."

That Zoffany mare, Earth Strike, began her career with a maiden win on heavy ground at Leopardstown for O'Brien's son Joseph before racing in North America without further success for Mark Casse and the Green family's DJ Stable.

Earth Strike was bred by Paget Bloodstock along with her half-brother Order Of St George, another Coolmore champion stayer with Irish Leger and Gold Cup victories.

Haffner was bred in Kentucky and sold at last year’s Keeneland September Yearling Sale, where he was knocked down to MV Magnier and White Birch Farm for $375,000. He is the second foal and only one to have raced so far out of Earth Strike, whose filly by Not This Time was withdrawn from the recent Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale.

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