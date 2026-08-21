‘We don’t usually buy horses knowing we’re running for second’ - Amazing Journey sold to Australia with A$10m Golden Eagle bid on agenda

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Ciaron Maher’s team are hoping they have unearthed another high-class European recruit after completing a private deal for rapidly improving Ascot winner Amazing Journey , who is set to be aimed at the A$10 million Golden Eagle in Australia.

The three-year-old, who has been trained by Jamie Osborne for Gallagher Bloodstock, earned his ticket to Australia with a progressive campaign culminating in victory in the £150,000 International Stakes at Ascot last month.

“He’s a super-progressive horse with a great turn of foot,” said Maher’s bloodstock manager Will Bourne. “He’s the type of horse where you just don’t know what his ceiling is or when he’ll stop improving.

“That’s the exciting thing about buying a horse like him. He’s clearly going the right way and hopefully there’s still plenty more to come from him.

“I think he can get a mile in Australia. He travels strongly through his races and has that turn of foot, which is something we really like to see in horses coming down here.”

Amazing Journey, a son of Coolmore's Starspangledbanner, has left Osborne’s Lambourn stable and will enter quarantine at Harry Charlton’s before travelling to Australia alongside Melbourne Cup hope Wine Dark Sea.

He will be classed as a four-year-old when he arrives in Australia and the Golden Eagle, run at Randwick on October 31 and won by the William Haggas-trained Lake Forest in 2024, has been identified as his first major objective.

The prize-money attached means the gelding will likely have to take on many of Australia’s best four-year-olds, including Peter Moody’s dual Group winning miler Sheza Alibi , who kicks off her four-year-old campaign in Saturday’s Group 1 Winx Stakes at Randwick.

“We don’t usually buy horses knowing we’re running for second, but when there’s A$2 million for second, we’re happy to aim him at the Golden Eagle and take on Sheza Alibi,” Bourne said.

Amazing Journey was bought for £30,000 as a yearling and Osborne said the subsequent sale for a significant sum for owner Pat Gallagher.

He told the Press Association: “That is part of the job and it gives us immense satisfaction to be able to buy a thirty grand yearling and sell it on for a significant sum. When this happens it is very much a success, so I'm pleased for Pat Gallagher who now gets a period of 'free' racing.”

The deal represents another move into the European market for Maher, who last week also secured the King and Queen’s Bahrain Trophy winner Point Of Law, with the Group 1 Caulfield Cup identified as a potential target for the son of Frankel.

Maher is no stranger to success with European imports, headlined by former Ballydoyle inmate Sir Dragonet who landed the Cox Plate on his first start fro Maher in 2020.

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