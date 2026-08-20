Dual Group 1 winner Vandeek to miss Australian breeding season after injury blow in quarantine

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Cheveley Park Stud stallion Vandeek will miss the 2026 southern hemisphere breeding season at Arrowfield Stud in Australia after sustaining a tendon injury to a hind leg while in quarantine in Victoria.

The dual Group 1-winning sprinter, who was due to cover his second book of mares at the Hunter Valley stud this year, has been ruled out of season following consultation between his connections and the veterinary team overseeing his recovery.

A statement from Arrowfield said: “Following consultation with the veterinary team responsible for his care, it has been determined that the injury and the rehabilitation period required will prevent Vandeek from undertaking stallion duties during the 2026 southern hemisphere breeding season.

“Vandeek continues to make encouraging progress and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Vandeek, who will be represented by his first European-bred foals at the sales later this year, covered 161 and 129 mares in his first and second seasons at Cheveley Park Stud in Newmarket, standing for £15,000 in both years.

He was introduced to the Australian market last season at a fee of A$22,000 (approx. £11,500/€13,500), covering 151 mares.

Vandeek was unbeaten as a juvenile for Simon and Ed Crisford, winning on his debut at Nottingham and then landing the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on his second start. He then secured a Group 1 double with victory in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes.

Read more:

Item notches another Juddmonte for Frankel as win breathes new life into championship challenge

‘We were the clowns who sold the mare, let’s hope we’re not the clowns again’ - Scandinavia’s relation brings €4.6 million as Coolmore and Godolphin clash in Deauville