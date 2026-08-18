‘Both his owners and Castillon are firmly committed to him’ - Coventry winner Rashabar bound for stud in France

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Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar is to join the roster of Castillon Stallions in France for the 2027 breeding season.

It was announced in June that the son of Holy Roman Emperor had been retired, with Sam Sangster of Manton Thoroughbreds exploring stallion opportunities.

Trained by Brian Meehan, Rashabar beat a smart field in the Royal Ascot juvenile prize and later finished a close second in the Prix Morny and Jean-Luc Lagardere. He would place fourth in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes back at Royal Ascot as a three-year-old.

Benoit Jeffroy, founder of Castillon Stallions, said: “I am delighted that Sam Sangster and his partners have chosen us ahead of several studs in Britain.

“Rashabar’s race record and physical make him a very attractive commercial prospect. There is also a strong support programme behind the horse, with both his owners and Castillon firmly committed to him.”

Sangster added: “He gave us the day of our lives at Royal Ascot, and he showed the sort of precocity every breeder is looking for. To win a Coventry in June and then be only just denied in two Group 1s later the same season, at Deauville and at Longchamp, takes a proper two-year-old.

“He trained on and took on the very best at three, and he is a lovely, powerful, correct horse who has always looked every inch a stallion. I have seen at first hand how much difference it makes when a young horse has his owners genuinely behind him, as Diego Velazquez has had, and Rashabar will get exactly that from us.

“We will be supporting him with our own mares from the first season. We would not be doing this if we did not believe in him.”

Syndication is currently open and Rashabar’s opening stud fee will be announced at a later date.

Enrico Simone-Faccarello, nominations manager at Castillon Stallions, said: “Rashabar is a very good-looking horse with an excellent temperament. He really impressed me when I saw him and I believe he will appeal strongly to breeders.

“He combines precocity and top-level performance with some very strong form lines.”

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