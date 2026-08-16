'He has an interesting pedigree, he's very brave' – how Rayif is building a stallion career with a second Group 1 for the Aga Khan

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Rayif strengthened his future stallion credentials with another significant success in France, providing Princess Zahra Aga Khan with a memorable result from a colt whose pedigree she believes has benefited from the addition of greater speed.

Already successful in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains at Longchamp in May, the three-year-old colt added a second Group 1 to his record when landing Deauville's Prix Jacques le Marois, only the operation's second win in the race. The first came courtesy of Kalamoun's win back in 1973.

The Aga Khan Studs homebred is a son of Lanwades resident Sea The Moon, the brilliant German Derby winner who has developed into a fine source of top-class talent. Rayif is his second Group 1-winning miler, following Alpine Star.

Rayif is out of the Listed-placed Holy Roman Emperor mare Rayisa, who is also the dam of Group winner Rayevka, a daughter of Blue Point. Rayisa is a half-sister to Group winner Rehana and comes from the family of Group scorer and Irish 2,000 Guineas runner-up Rayeni.

For Princess Zahra, the pedigree is an example of the benefits of introducing greater speed into an established Aga Khan family.

“It’s a family that we’ve added some speed back into, and it seems to work,” Princess Zahra said. “He has an interesting pedigree, he’s an interesting horse, he’s very good-looking, and he’s very brave.”

The colt's latest victory further enhanced a race record that will ultimately underpin his second career at stud.

“Rayif was born in Ireland, so everyone is part of this,” Princess Zahra said. “All of the studs in Ireland, the studs in France, and the stable yards in both countries. You know, everyone is working together to get to this point and to be able to produce good horses.

“It [the win] means an awful lot to the entire team.”

Rayif is one of six Group 1 winners for Sea The Moon, who commanded a fee of £20,000 this year.

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