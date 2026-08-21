'They're the most meaningful horses of my career' – returning hero Brian Byrnes makes his debut at Doncaster

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On this occasion, Martin Stevens speaks to Brian Byrnes about launching Homeleigh Farm at Doncaster next week – subscribers can get more great insight every Monday to Friday.

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Brian Byrnes, one of the large flock of wild geese who migrate from their native Ireland to foreign shores and flourish in the bloodstock industry in often far-flung places, has returned to the nest after more than a decade away.

The Galway native left home in 2014 for what was supposed to be a six-month placement with Coolmore in Australia but ended up staying down under for 12 years.

Most recently he served as general manager of Seymour Park in Victoria, where he managed around 150 broodmares and their followers, more than 200 spelling and racing horses and the preparation and sale of 100 yearlings each season.

He also attended all the major Australian and New Zealand sales, buying and selling on behalf of Seymour Park and Seymour Bloodstock, while working closely with Mark Pilkington and Darren Thomas on the commercial direction of the operation.

During that time he was involved with black-type winners Bellatrix Star, Brayden Star, Floating Artist and Uncle Bryn and, just last year, he oversaw the purchase of Group 1-winning juvenile Move To Strike to stand at Lovatsville, the stallion operation based at Seymour Park.

You might remember that Byrnes appeared in this space in the summer of 2024 to talk about the rags-to-riches success of Lovatsville stallion Royal Meeting, an Irish-bred son of Invincible Spirit who won the Criterium International for Saeed bin Suroor.

“Royal Meeting is probably the horse who left the biggest impression on me in my career,” he says two years later. “I knew I was looking at something special from the moment he stepped off the truck as a three-year-old. But, with no southern-hemisphere race record to promote him, he covered a tiny first book and so was always going to have to earn the confidence of breeders the hard way.

“He did it, though. From just 35 named foals came the Group 1-winning filly Hayasugi, and today he boasts multiple metropolitan winners in Australia and Hong Kong. His success is a reminder that sometimes the very best horses don't need a lot of loud fanfare – they just need someone prepared to believe in them.”

In spite of all that success, Byrnes and his Australian wife Kara and their seven-month-old daughter Éala relocated to his family home in County Galway in May and they are launching their new Homeleigh Farm venture by offering two pinhooked colts at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale in Doncaster next week.

“Returning home wasn't about leaving Australia behind, it was more about building something of our own,” says Byrnes. “Becoming parents gave us the push to begin the next chapter and establish a family business in Ireland, bringing together everything we'd learned over the past decade with the support of my parents [Michael and Helen], who have bred and raced horses for over 30 years.

Royal Meeting (blue) lands the Criterium International at Chantilly Credit: racing.com Staff

“Homeleigh Farm is very much a partnership. Kara grew up in the Australian thoroughbred industry, with her family's Racetree operation breeding champion sire Zoustar and the multiple Group 1-winning sprinter Buffering.

“Kara’s own career combined racing and marketing, most recently as campaign manager at Moonee Valley Racing Club, where she led the marketing campaigns for three consecutive Cox Plate Carnivals. Prior to that she helped me establish the administration, communications and client engagement side of Seymour Park and later she did freelance work for Lovatsville and some Australian trainers.

“I suppose you could say Kara’s the brains and I’m the brawn in the business. We're hoping to combine her modern approach to client service, presentation and marketing with my bloodstock expertise at Homeleigh Farm.”

Kara has duly already set up a smart new website for the operation with an easy-to-remember URL – homeleighfarm.com – as well as a lively Instagram page.

Brian has meanwhile been putting the finishing touches to the pair of colts he purchased at the Goffs November Foal Sale last year and is re-offering in Doncaster in the coming days.

“I came home for a few days last November – it had to be a fleeting visit as it was the middle of the breeding season in Australia – in order to make plans for our move, and while I was there I picked out the two foals at Goffs,” he says.

“My parents looked after them over the winter and spring, doing all the groundwork with them, and I’ve been looking after them since I got back from Australia in May. They had plenty of handling and were out most days. With the fantastic summer we’ve had in Ireland their coats were gleaming anyway, so I haven’t had to do all that much with them.

“They vetted well with clean x-rays and they’re just lovely, straightforward horses who have had a trouble-free prep, so I’m looking forward to showing them off.”

Homeleigh Farm’s first colt through the ring at Doncaster next week will be the Space Blues half-brother to two winners out of Kiss From A Rose, a winning Compton Place half-sister to prolific black-type scorer Dubday. He will be offered as Lot 185 on Tuesday.

“The sire is doing really well and he looked like a relatively early type,” says Byrnes. “When I bought him I liked that his then unraced two-year-old half-sister was by Ghaiyyath, as he’s a stallion who’s going great guns in Europe and doing the same thing in Australia, and there was always a chance that she was going to do well at three.

Homeleigh Farm’s first offering at Doncaster will be a colt by Space Blues Credit: Â©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

“That filly [Ivat Ghia] hasn’t won yet but she finished second on both of her previous starts and looks like becoming another winner for the dam before long.”

Homeleigh Farm’s small debut consignment is completed by a Kodiac colt out of Sashimi, an unraced Gleneagles half-sister to Group winners Esentepe and Mythical Magic, who goes under the hammer as Lot 340 on Wednesday.

“Kodiac’s an older stallion but he’s still getting loads of good horses and I liked this colt by him as he’s just a really nice type who looks as though he should be early,” continues Byrnes.

“Another reason I took a chance on him was that he was the third foal of a mare with unraced progeny by two useful sires in Starman and Cotai Glory and, thankfully, he’s received a handy update with Sashimi Star, his half-sister by Starman, winning for the first time in Italy this month.”

Did Byrnes’ experiences in Australia, where two-year-old precocity is king, help inform his choice of pinhooks? Those pedigrees certainly suggest that might be the case.

“I’ll be drawing on a lot of the experience I gained in Australia and trying to use that to our advantage, while also recognising that it’s not quite apples-to-apples and that we’ll have to adjust a few things,” he says.

“I’ve made sure to keep a close eye on racing and sales in Europe in the last few years – the sires, bloodlines and styles of horses that are in demand here – and have tried to tailor what I’ve bought to suit that market.

“I had a lot of success pinhooking in Australia in the last few years. In fact, the first horse I traded was a filly called Krone who ended up winning the Group 1 Coolmore Classic. But I also learned to cater for different markets.

"I pinhooked a couple of Starspangledbanners who both ended up going to Hong Kong and won there and I bought a Ghaiyyath filly at the Inglis Great Southern Sale for A$40,000 and resold her for NZ$360,000 in Karaka. Identifying athletic, commercial, young horses has become the aspect of the industry I probably enjoy most.”

Homeleigh Farm’s first outing at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale this year is not all about the pursuit of profit in the short-term, though.

“Compared to the numbers I managed in Australia it's only a small draft, but in some ways they’re the two most meaningful horses of my career, as they'll be the first to carry our own farm's name,” says Byrnes.

“But we’ve also got our eye firmly on the future and so I’ll be aiming to get around and meet as many people as I can while I'm in Doncaster. I spent 12 years building my profile in Australia, so it’s a bit daunting having to start all over again in Europe, but it’s exciting too.”

Brian Byrnes: spent 12 years in Australia and is now returning to consign at the Goffs Premier Yearling Sale

Byrnes will be telling everyone he meets at Goffs UK about the other services that Homeleigh Farm near Ballinasloe in the east of Galway now offers.

“We’re very fortunate that for the last 15 or 20 years my parents have been developing the home farm into a beautiful stud on a belt of limestone land with all modern facilities, while running a few cattle as well,” he says.

“We’ve got lovely, safe post-and-rail fencing, spacious loose sheds for young horses, a barn, a horse walker and an arena. Since we arrived home at the end of May I’ve been tidying up and getting things ready – giving the barn a clean and a lick of paint, doing a bit of work on the pastures and so on.

“We're offering a full service for outside breeders – foaling down mares, getting mares back in foal, rearing the foals and prepping them for the sales-ring or track. We'd also like to establish a rehabilitation and spelling facility for racehorses.

“We’ll keep numbers low in order to keep the standards as high as possible. Our ambition isn't to become one of the biggest farms in Ireland, but it is to become one of the most respected boutique operations here.”

Mindful that mention of Galway might make some potential clients overseas think that Homeleigh Farm is in a remote outpost of western Ireland, far away from all the thoroughbred action, Byrnes is keen to deliver a quick geography lesson.

“Although we’re in Galway we’re actually quite central,” he explains. “We’re not too far from the midlands – Tally-Ho Stud is up the road from us – and we can get to the Curragh in less than 90 minutes and to Coolmore in not much more than that. It’s not like we’re in Connemara, out in the sticks.

“We’re not far from the Bleahens, either. I worked for John Bleahen in my youth and he’s been very good to me with advice since I got home.

"I’m well used to prepping yearlings in Australia but this is the first time I’ve taken horses across the Irish Sea myself and so he’s been putting me in touch with all the right transport companies to use and letting me know what’s involved in terms of admin.”

Byrnes had no problem managing huge studs in Australia and unearthing Group 1 winners in the southern hemisphere, so it seems a safe bet that he will just as easily replicate that success on a smaller scale in his new venture back home in the east of Galway – and that marketing-savvy wife Kara will make sure everyone knows about it when it happens.

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Must-read story



“I look forward to meeting and getting to know clients and colleagues in Doncaster next week,” says Ziva Mullins as she joins the Goffs UK bloodstock team.

Pedigree pick



It won’t be easy for the newcomers to make their mark in the highly valuable Convivial Maiden Stakes at York today (4.45 ) as there are six placed performers in the line-up, but several of them are very well bred and one in particular could represent each-way value.

The Thinking Man, trained by Adrian Keatley, is by leading young sire Starman and is the first foal of Kindness, a daughter of precocity source No Nay Never who happened to break her own maiden at York at two. Kindness is out of Nancy Hart, a placed Sepoy mare from the family of Group 1-winning mother and daughter Sky Lantern and Snow Lantern.

The Thinking Man carries the silks of Garry Wilson having been bought by Keatley and Dan Astbury for 60,000gns at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.