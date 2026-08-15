First foal out of Coolmore's $5 million broodmare purchase strikes at Dundalk

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Coolmore’s expensive broodmare purchase Campanelle opened her account as a broodmare on Saturday when her first foal, Ile De France , shed his maiden tag at the second time of asking at Dundalk .

Trained by Aidan O’Brien for Coolmore and their partners, the two-year-old son of Gun Runner, sent off the 4-5 favourite under Wayne Lordan, took a notable step forward from his debut to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden over a mile.

Having raced prominently, Ile De France was sent to the front over a furlong from home and had to dig deep when challenged by Moliere in the closing stages. He ultimately prevailed by a neck, with his stablemate Aachen another length and three-quarters away in third.

By US sire sensation Gun Runner, the colt is the first foal out of Campanelle, the dual Group 1-winning daughter of Kodiac for whom MV Magnier paid $5 million at the Fasig-Tipton November Sale in 2022.

Campanelle was bred by Tally-Ho Stud and had changed hands for 190,000gns when bought by Ben McElroy at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2019.

She went on to become one of the leading performers trained by Wesley Ward for Stonestreet Stables, winning the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot before defeating Coventry Stakes winner Nando Parrado in the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville.

Campanelle returned to Royal Ascot the following season, crossing the line in second behind Dragon Symbol in the Commonwealth Cup before being awarded the race following a stewards' inquiry. She showed her ability remained intact at four when finishing a close third in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes.

The Three Chimneys Farm-based Gun Runner has developed into one of the most exciting sires in America. His 14 top-level performers include Breeders' Cup Classic winner Sierra Leone, Preakness Stakes winner Early Voting and Kentucky Oaks heroine Always A Runner.

He stood the 2026 season at Three Chimneys for $250,000.

There is plenty of speed on Ile De France's female side. Campanelle is out of the Namid mare Janina, winner of the Marygate Stakes at York, who was bought by Tally-Ho Stud for 39,000gns at the Tattersalls July Sale in 2016.

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