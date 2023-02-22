Bloodstock industry raises £370,000 to benefit humanitarian crises charities

More than £370,000 has been raised by the bloodstock industry in an online auction of stallion nominations to benefit Giving To Ukraine and the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

The auction, which was instigated by Oliver St Lawrence and Stephen Byrne, generated in excess of £250,000 in 24 hours of bidding on the Tattersalls Online platform. In addition to the 79 nominations made available by stallion farms and breeding rights holders and offered for sale during the official bidding period, there were multiple nominations donated in several stallions and the sales of these on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning added a further £120,000 to the fund, bringing the total to more than £370,000.

A nomination to Whitsbury Manor Stud's leading sire Showcasing realised the highest price for the appeal, poignantly making £35,000 to Turquoise Bloodstock on behalf of a Turkish client.

Turquoise Bloodstock's Kayhan Ozcan expressed his own and his client's gratitude to all those who had participated in the fundraising event, which will donate a significant sum of money to the Disasters Emergency Committee's relief efforts in Turkey.

Eddie O'Leary of Lynn Lodge Stud was the most prolific named buyer in the sale, purchasing three nominations to young sires Kodi Bear, Magna Grecia and Time Test, and he too praised all those involved for generating such a substantial sum.

A large number of buyers chose to remain anonymous but more than 180 bidders from the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Italy were actively involved in the sale.

Nominations remain available and anyone interested in purchasing these can contact Oliver St Lawrence or Tattersalls.

Edmond Mahony, chairman of Tattersalls, paid tribute to the efforts of everyone who played a role in raising such a substantial sum.

"The Online Charity Auction of Stallion Nominations has been a huge success and all credit must go to Stephen Byrne and Oliver St Lawrence, whose initiative and enthusiasm resulted in almost 100 nominations being donated," he said. "The stallion farms have been enormously generous in their support of the sale and the bloodstock community has responded in equally open-handed fashion.

"Our thanks go to all who have contributed their time and effort which has resulted in the significant amount of money raised for Giving To Ukraine and the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

Read more