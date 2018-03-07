Racing Post Home
Tom Malone on his journey from jockey to high-rolling bloodstock agent

The leading buyer talks sourcing top-class talent and his team for Cheltenham

Tom Malone joins the Racing Post Bloodstock team to discuss life as an agent
Tom Malone joins the Racing Post Bloodstock team to discuss life as an agent
Patrick McCann
In our latest Postcast Tom Malone joins Martin Stevens and James Thomas to discuss his transition from conditional jockey to leading bloodstock agent, the boutique National Hunt sales circuit and his hopes for the Cheltenham Festival.

Malone offers a fascinating account of how he has sourced numerous big-race winners, including Champion Chase hero Dodging Bullets and leading Gold Cup hope Native River, as well as giving a candid insight into the life of a high-rolling agent.

He also has updates on some of his more recent headline-grabbing purchases, such as Madison To Monroe, Chris's Dream and Danny Kirwan, and what the future holds for the horses owned by the late Ann and Alan Potts.



