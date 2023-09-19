'We can dream big for her' - Big Evs team chasing more glory with €190,000 Lope De Vega filly

A glorious summer of success at the most glamorous and thrilling festivals of the season lit a spark in the team behind the exciting juvenile Big Evs, who are California dreaming with their Group 2 star. In the autumnal setting of Tattersalls Ireland, Conor Quirke, RP Racing and Mick Appleby embarked on another fabulous adventure with their purchase of Stonethorn Stud Farms' Lope De Vega filly for €190,000.

The strong and athletic bay was the subject of much conversation around the sale ground with her recent pedigree update adding to the filly's allure. It became apparent before the filly, offered by The Castlebridge Consignment, took her turn under the spotlights that the commentary was not misplaced as all the big hitters moved into the auditorium in anticipation of her arrival.

Bidding quickly moved into the six-figure territory which whittled down the players to three rivals in Quirke, Hubie de Burgh and Matt Houldsworth and it was the first two who ultimately fought it out with the former having the final say.

"She was a standout for me and ultimately her half-sister got her over the line," Quirke said.

That half-sister is Bluedrum, who caught the eye when making a winning debut at Naas last Thursday and the Racing Post analysis comments for the Jessica Harrington-trained daughter of Blue Point were telling.

The comments were: "She could easily step up to a mile, but on this evidence she does not have to just yet. She could be exciting."

Bluedrum has no major entries as yet but her potential appears unlimited and Quirke believes that her younger sister, who is also a granddaughter of Shamardal, possesses similar promise.

"She is a lovely filly and was well-placed here, so she stood out a lot. Her breeders are very good at what they do and today was not her cup final, she is going to keep improving, which I appreciate. She was hard to fault, by a very good sire and her Blue Point half-sister looks a good horse," he added.

While Big Evs, another by Blue Point, was a sharp and early prospect, this new acquisition to run in Paul and Rachael Teasdale's silks, is more of a slow-burner.

"She is a long-term prospect," said Quirke. "I think as a two-year-old she won't be seen before midsummer but we can dream big for her as a three-year-old. She has residual value as a broodmare too and she really stood out here."

The January foal is the fourth out of Drumfad Bay, who was also trained by Jessica Harrington for Stonethorn Stud Farms. By Acclamation and out of the Group 2 Blandford Stakes and Kilboy Estates Stakes winner Manieree, she won the Listed Cairn Rouge Stakes and was placed on three further occasions at that level and second in the Group 3 Fairy Bridge Stakes.

Lot 12, a Ten Sovereigns filly, was the first to reach six figures at the September Yearling Sale Credit: JASON BAX / EQUUIS

Manieree is out of Sheer Spirit, a Caerleon half-sister to Pelder, whose three Group 1 victories included the Prix Ganay, and to the Derby winner Oath. With a plethora of black type on her page, an exciting sibling and a sire who is one of the best around, Quirke and the team were anticipating they would have to be bold and strong to land the filly of their dreams.

He said: "I knew she would cost in that range, I followed a few into the ring earlier but they made way more than we thought they would. She was close to where we saw her. We danced every dance with Big Evs this year and we want to get back there."

Of the horse who has taken them to the winners' enclosure after the Windsor Castle, Molecomb and Flying Childers Stakes he confirmed the Breeders Cup is firmly on the agenda.

"He has bounced out of the race [Flying Childers] as usual and I've booked my flights to America! Mick is great fun and the owners are good people, we've been on a lovely journey together and long may it continue."

Familiar faces in less familiar roles

Anthony Bromley is a very familiar figure at Tattersalls Ireland, most notably at the Derby and November National Hunt Sales, but the Highflyer Bloodstock agent has enjoyed more and more success with his Flat purchases lately including the Lowther Stakes winner Relief Rally for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and his first €100,000 purchase of the day was for another client who is better known for their jumpers but has made a winning foray into the Flat.

"She is a princess of a filly and Ten Sovereigns is doing well with his first runners," was his comment on the Glenvale Stud-consigned lot 12.

"She is very athletic and a good walker. I have bought her for Andrew Megson who would be better known for his jumpers but we bought Polly Pott, who won the May Hill last year for Andrew and Harry Dunlop."

Anthony Bromley signing for Lot 12 at Tattersalls Ireland Credit: JASON BAX / EQUUIS

Those jumpers include Global Citizen, who won the Grand Annual at last year's Cheltenham Festival as well as the 2019 Wayward Lad Novices' Chase and he heads a string of horses the Megsons have in training with Ben Pauling. This filly will be trained by Ed Dunlop.

"Harry is still involved and advises Andrew, we both liked this filly a lot and as Andrew only wanted to buy one yearling we thought this filly was the perfect one for them, so it's good to get her bought nice and early," Bromley smiled.

She is closely related to Lakota Seven by the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes winner Sioux Nation, who is a son of Ten Sovereigns' grandsire Scat Daddy, and the third foal out of All Time High, an unraced High Chaparral mare who is a half-sister to Group 3-placed Divine Night.

That pedigree, which traces back to blue hen Best In Show and includes last season's Falmouth Stakes winner and 1,000 Guineas second Prosperous Voyage, was another positive for the filly.

"Joseph [O'Brien] had the two-year-old last year and he was good over a mile and he was sold on for good money [180,000gns to RPG Bloodstock]. The pedigree is a very good Juddmonte one that goes back to Monroe and there are a few Group 1 performers at the bottom of the page. This filly has the size and scope to make up into a three-year-old too so she's very exciting."

Bromley was also the purchaser of another of the day's six-figure lots, which numbered four in total, double the amount of yearlings who achieved that on the opening day of the sale last year.

The colt in question is a son of Mehmas, a €40,000 pinhook by consignors Rochestown Lodge Stud who cost Bromley, and his client, €100,000. Out of the Holy Roman Emperor mare Empress Ella, he is a half-brother to the Listed Derby de l'Ouest third Vatican Hill and a full-brother to Roman Dynasty who was fourth in the Listed Two-Year-Old Trophy at Ripon for Joseph Parr.

Bromley, like so many, is enthusiastic in his support for the sire of four individual Group 1 winners.

The Mehmas colt from Rochestown Lodge is a ballsy breeze-up pinhook at €100,000

"I love the sire and he has a bit more scope than most by Mehmas. He's a very athletic colt and I believe he is a racehorse, my client does too."

That client is an Irish breeze-up consignor but Bromley was not at liberty to divulge the name of the person in question, who must have balls of steel with that outlay.

"It is a bit of a punchy pinhook," Bromley agreed, "so let's hope he is a weapon."

Highflyer were the most prolific purchasers on the first day of trading with six bought for a total for €354,000 and an average of €59,000.

Bromley added: "There is strong domestic and European trade at this sale. It's one that has been lucky for me in the past and I like coming here."

Wootton filly a value buy

A price of €82,000 might not be everyone's idea of good value but that is a relative term and when you've just bought a yearling for a sum less than the covering fee of the sire, then you're entitled to think that you've unearthed a bit of value, especially when that yearling is by Wootton Bassett.

Michael Donohoe was the buyer in question, working on behalf of a Middle Eastern client, who has been a lucky one for the BBA Ireland agent.

Michael Donohoe of BBA Ireland bidding on Norelands Stud's Wootton Bassett filly Credit: JASON BAX / EQUUIS

"We are big fans of the sire and think that she was value at that given his covering fee. She is a gorgeous filly and we are happy to have got her for that," he said of the Norelands Stud-consigned filly.

The sire this year alone of Group 1 Phoenix Stakes and Group 2 Railway Stakes winner Bucanero Fuerte, Coventry Stakes winner and Prix Morny third River Tiber, King Edward VII Stakes winner and Derby and King George-placed King Of Steel, National Stakes third Islandsinthestream, Wootton Bassett now stands for €150,000 at Coolmore and this daughter from his first crop conceived at their Fethard headquarters should have a future beyond the racetrack.

Although her dam Aspasi has only produced one winner from five runners so far, the Dalakhani mare is a half-sister to four black type performers headed by the Prix Jean Prat third Ershaad. They are out of the EP Taylor Stakes and Prix de l'Opera winner Insight who is a Sadler's Wells full-sister to the Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Saffron Walden and a half-sister to the Bluebird horse Dolphin Street, victorious in the Prix de la Foret and Prix Maurice de Gheest.

Third dam Or Vision was a Listed winner and an Irish River full sister to Brigid who is the dam of juvenile Group 1 winners Listen and Sequoyah, second dam of Henrythenavigator and third dam of Magician. Another full sister, Litani River, is the second dam of Group 1 winner Beethoven.

Donohoe added: "The mare has probably been a little disappointing and that may have affected her price a little but she has been really well done by Norelands, and they produce very good horses."

The filly will be broken in Ireland but plans for training remain fluid, although she will stay in Europe.

Billy's dad buys Dandy Man colt

Training plans for the Dandy Man full-brother to Duchess Of Cambridge and Albany Stakes winner Dandalla are concrete because the colt was purchased by Mark Loughnane or Billy's dad as auctioneer John O'Kelly referred to him when bringing the hammer down at €75,000.

Now more famous as the father of the rapidly rising star, Loughnane is a good trainer and this colt, consigned by Peter Nolan Bloodstock on behalf of his breeder Robert Norton, is the first yearling he has purchased this sales season.

Norelands Stud's Wootton Bassett filly who made €82,000 to Michael Donohoe at Tattersalls Ireland Credit: JASON BAX / EQUUIS

"I've bought him for a syndicate run by my landlord Steve Mares with some friends. He is a nice horse who looks an early type and his full-sister was a Royal Ascot winner at two," said Loughnane.

In addition to Dandalla, the colt is a full-brother to Cauthen who also won, and a half-brother to the triple winner Nordhalla. They are out of Chellalla, a winning Elnadim half-sister to Listed Criterium Femminile winner Konkan, with the family tracing back to the Ballymacoll line of Derby hero North Light.

"We will get him broken in and see where we are at with him but he is a really nice horse, with a very good page and we are looking forward to seeing where he can go," Loughnane added.

Team Spirit for Tattersalls Ireland

It was an important day in more ways than one for Tattersalls Ireland with the team's first pinhook selling on Tuesday morning. Tired of investing money in a work lottery syndicate, they decided instead to pool their resources and purchase a foal at last November's Sapphire Sale and offer her for resale at the September Yearling Sale.

The chesnut Kameko colt who produced a tremendous return for Clenagh Castle Stud Credit: JASON BAX / EQUUIS

The chosen filly was a daughter of Rathbarry Stud's Kodi Bear who cost the team €4,000 as a foal and was sold for €9,000 to Oscar Anaya through Ballintry Stud, where the filly had boarded since they bought her. It may not have been the biggest return on an investment recorded at the sale but the entire staff of 22 were delighted with the experience, branding it a much better idea than the lottery.

"We used to do the lottery but were getting nothing out of it so Mike Eckersley in accounts suggested that we use the money that we would spend on the lottery on a foal. Everyone got involved, even Edmond [Mahony, chairperson]!" explained Orla McKenna, Tattersalls Ireland Head of Bloodstock.

A WhatsApp group kept everyone informed and updated, along with Orla's regular visits to Joe Rogers' farm not far from the sales complex.

"She was a model student and did everything right, she just didn't grow. She looks a real two-year-old type and she is going to Spain so Mike has already said we are all going on holidays to Spain next year!!" she smiled.

The lottery is off the agenda for the syndicate who are keen to go again at the Sapphire Sale and hopefully come back next September with another pinhook.

Day One Statistics

Figures rose across the board on the opening day of Part One of the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale with the strength at all levels of the market reflected in median and average prices that were quite close.

In total, 205 of the 238 yearlings offered were sold which generated turnover of €6,729,500 and that represented an increase of three per cent on last year's aggregate. At 86 per cent, the clearance rate was lower than the 91 per cent recorded 12 months previously but the average of €32,827 was up by five per cent on the €31,202 figure from 2022. The greatest improvement was in the median which grew by 13 per cent year-on-year from €26,500 to €30,000.

The second session begins on Tuesday at 10am.

Related story

€115,000 Kameko colt bound for Norway a brilliant pinhooking result for Clenagh Castle Stud