Fillies set to usher in new era at Goffs for the Arkle Sale

Open the catalogue for the Goffs Arkle Sale and on the reverse of the title page is the entry for a three-year-old gelding sold at Goffs in 1960. It tells the bare facts about the unremarkable pedigree of the Archive gelding, the third foal out of Bright Cherry who was listed as lot 148 and the property of Mrs MK Baker.

Bright Cherry was the winner of a hurdle and six chases and her dam Greenogue Princess was a prolific source of winners, out of the triple Ward Hunt Cup winner Cherry Branch. Someone had the foresight to note in pencil that the gelding was bought by the Duchess of Westminster for IR1,150 guineas.

In changing the name of their flagship store sale to highlight the connection with the company's most celebrated National Hunt graduate, and arguably the most famous horse ever auctioned at Goffs, the heritage of the sale and its success as a source of top-class winners have been indelibly linked.