Berry a name to note ahead of Cheltenham Festival Sale

Competition doesn’t get much hotter among the point-to-point fraternity than when it comes to places at Thursday’s Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale.

The constraints of time, for both viewing beforehand and when offering them at the end of racing, as well as stabling facilities at a time when boxes are needed by the dozens of horses in action at the meeting itself, means that this event is limited to a catalogue of just 30.

Plenty of other consignors would have taken a slot at what is perhaps the ultimate shop window, with every National Hunt owner of note in the vicinity and rarely more likely to be inspired for a tilt in the ring.

Most of them were passing through the barns tucked away around the back of the grandstand on Wednesday and Johnny Berry was among those exuding nervous energy as his representative Tellherthename (lot 24) jogged up and down the runway.

Although a long-serving member of the ranks as both rider and trainer, Berry is not often the centre of attention with an exciting maiden winner.

"I think he’s the top-rated four-year-old so far this year, so I’m in unknown territory a little bit, but the way he won was serious," he said in between inspections.

Tellherthename, by Malinas and a half-brother to the decent chaser Whatsnotoknow - the family of top hurdler Brandy Love - had gone unsold at last year’s Derby Sale when offered by Rathyork Stud.

Berry was offered the chance to train the lengthy bay, whose five-length front-running defeat of Envoi Allen’s brother Joyau Allen was all the more meritorious because rider Benny Walsh almost pulled him up a circuit of Borris House too early after a brief confusion over the number of fences they had jumped.

"They rolled the dice and it worked out," continued Berry.

"I got him last June, broke him in, let him off, did the usual thing. From day one you’d see he was a really natural horse, a good jumper, but you don’t really know until you run them. He needs another year to fill out, like all of those good four-year-olds.

"He showed us a lot of toe and the video speaks for itself. He seems a bit special. I think Colin Bowe thought a lot of Envoi Allen’s brother, so to beat him was something good."

There are not only plenty of Berrys in racing, but quite a few John Berrys, so it is helpful that this one goes by something slightly different. While Johnny Berry won a regional title as a rider before injuries shortened his career, his first cousin, also from Wexford, is the John Berry who was a multiple national champion.

He first worked with another of the county’s point-to-point powerhouse trainers, Denis Murphy - responsible for debut winners Queensbury Boy (8) and Break My Soul (22), a mare who beat geldings at Tinahely - before striking out on his own near Rosslare.

Queensbury Boy: will be sold as lot 8 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale Credit: Debbie Burt

Among the graduates of the family’s Murberry Stables is the Paddy Power Gold Cup and Grand Sefton winner Little Josh, named after his son who is now a promising young rider. The most recent to fly the flag has been last weekend's Gowran winner and big-race placed Ain’t That A Shame.

"Josh is only 18 - he had a good year last year and was mad to ride this horse," Berry added with a laugh. "I think he was probably a little bit cross he wasn’t, but it’s nice to have that mindset at that age. There’s always next year."

He added: "When you’re racing around the south of Ireland you’re taking on all the big Wexford lads. I’m not in the same league as those boys.

"I’d have only eight or ten in, so it’s nice to have a horse like this. It could be a one-off - I hope it’s not!"

After a few withdrawals, there are set to be 26 offered in the paddock from 6.15pm. Just about all of them are maiden point winners from Britain or Ireland, including seven from Wexford’s Doyle brothers Donnchadh, Sean and Cormac. There are quite a few expensive store sale purchases in the catalogue; pedigrees and physical appearance will be factors for those that reach the loftiest prices.

The appetite of buyers at these boutique events seems to have been as healthy as ever during the season at Cheltenham, with this sale 12 months ago seeing the £300,000 mark eclipsed three times.

