Atzeni notches Classic success as Seabhac's son Angers destroys German 2,000 Guineas rivals

British-based rider Andrea Atzeni, operating as a freelance this year after splitting with long-term employer Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, enjoyed a Classic success on Monday when powering home to win the German 2,000 Guineas aboard Angers.

The Cologne Group 2 contest featured British-trained raiders Dragon Icon, Benacre and Finn’s Charm, but they had to play second fiddle to the French-trained Angers, who made a sweeping move down the outside in the home straight and kept on strongly to score by an impressive six lengths from the Charlie Johnston-trained Finn’s Charm.

His stablemate Benacre was fourth, with the Roger Varian-trained Dragon Icon fifth of the nine runners.

Angers had been a winner at Saint-Cloud last July, but four subsequent runs had proved fairly fruitless and this was a major improvement on his third behind Valimi in the Prix Machado at Longchamp in April.

Chantilly-based trainer Mario Baratti, for whom this was the biggest victory of his career, was credited with a job well done by Atzeni, who is having a fruitful month having also won the Group 2 Yorkshire Cup on Giavellotto.

Atzeni, who was retained rider to Sheikh Obaid for eight years until announcing in September it would not be renewed, said: “He’s a lovely big horse who had run well in France last time. The trainer has done a great job and got him spot on for this, and it’s not easy travelling horses to different countries.

“He looked the best horse in the paddock and was by far the best horse in the race.“

Angers is almost certainly the best horse sired by eight-year-old Seabhac, who is standing this year for €3,000 at Haras du Taillis, having spent his first four years at stud at slightly higher fees at Haras de Saint Arnoult.

Seabhac, a son of Scat Daddy, had only a brief racing career in the United States, winning one of his three starts for Todd Pletcher, though he made it count as it was the Grade 3 Pilgrim Stakes at Belmont Park.

Angers is out of the winning Holy Roman Emperor mare Angel Of Harlem, who has produced three other winners.

Read this next: