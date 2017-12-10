Arqana Online to sell two nominations to superstar Siyouni

Siyouni: son of Pivotal's fee has been raised to €75,000 next year

Two nominations to brilliant French-based sire Siyouni are to be auctioned on Arqana's online bidding facility.

The chance to have mares covered by the son of Pivotal will surely be seized upon by breeders, as he has excelled again this year by supplying a second Group 1 winner with Fillies' Mile heroine Laurens as well as the unbeaten two-year-old colt Sacred Life, who won the Group 3 Prix Thomas Bryon by six lengths in October.



Siyouni has now sired 18 stakes winners among his first four crops of racing age, including the brilliant racemare Ervedya.

His fee at the Aga Khan's Haras de Bonneval in Normandy has been increased, not unjustifiably, to €75,000 for 2018.

The two nominations, which will be auctioned on Arqanaonline.com on December 18 and 19, are being offered by a shareholder who is not in a position to use them for the forthcoming breeding season.

They are sold without guarantee, so it will be the buyer's responsibility to insure the cover against the mare being barren or foal mortality.

Arqana Online has previously sold shares - different from individual nominations - in Siyouni when he was an a steep upward trajectory in his stallion career, with the most recent offering being sold to Craig Bennett's Merry Fox Stud for €340,000 in November 2016.

