Arctic Cosmos off the mark with first National Hunt runner

Von Humboldt edges clear in the closing stages of the Punchestown bumper on Wednesday

Arctic Cosmos, the 2010 St Leger scorer, has wasted no time in siring his first winner as Von Humboldt justified 8-13 favouritism to land the four-year-old bumper over an extended two miles at Punchestown on Wednesday.

Von Humboldt, the first National Hunt runner for his sire, shot clear entering the home straight under Richard Deegan, though had to be kept up to his work to fend off the late challenge of Jeremy filly Black Tears in second.

Bred by James Hannon who stands Arctic Cosmos at his Old Road Stud in County Waterford, Von Humboldt was a €14,000 Goffs foal purchase for Richard Downes and is the second foal out of the unraced Accordion mare Another Hesitation, a daughter of the 1989 Punchestown Amateur National winner Fatal Hesitation.

Another Hesitation has since gone on to produce three further foals by Arctic Cosmos including a yearling colt, who realised €20,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale in November.

Trained by John Gosden, the US-bred Arctic Cosmos was champion three-year-old stayer in Europe in 2010, earning a Racing Post Rating of 121 for his Classic triumph and also won at Listed level as a five-year-old.

The 11-year-old Arctic Cosmos, who is a son of Derby hero North Light, is standing his fifth season at Old Road at a €2,500 fee and his oldest crop are now four-year-olds.

