'We know she’s explosive' - Gold Coast winner emerges as another smart prospect for Darley's Too Darn Hot

Darley shuttler Too Darn Hot, who claimed Australia’s first and second-season champion sire honours in the past two terms, looks to have another exciting prospect in the shape of Sydney-based filly Shiki who stamped herself as a strong contender for next week’s Magic Millions Gold Coast 2YO Classic with a storming victory in Saturday’s Gold Pearl at the Gold Coast.

A A$420,000 purchase for Kurrinda Bloodstock with trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott at last year’s Gold Coast Yearling Sale, Shiki is now rated a leading contender for next week’s A$3 million contest after bouncing back to form to score by two lengths.

The filly began her career with a bang by being the fastest winner at Sydney’s first official two-year-old trials in September before winning the Group 3 Gimcrack Stakes on debut. However, she was beaten on resumption as favourite in a 1000-metre Randwick set-weights event on December 20, finishing fourth of seven in a race taken out by Classic favourite Warwoven.

But on Saturday, she looked far more like the Shiki of Gimcrack day, this time benefiting from a more conservative run, as she powered clear to score as a slightly easy second favourite.

“She did a few things wrong first-up,” Bott said. “We know she’s explosive and has a good turn of foot, but we just had to harness it and do it the right way, which is important going into the big grand final next week.

A total of 20 yearlings by Too Darn Hot are catalogued at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale Credit: Darley

“With the draw and the set-up today, a lot of things have fallen her way. There was good speed in and around her, and hopefully that sets her up for next week.

“We’ll do very little with her this week,” he said. “We had this particular set-up in mind for her, which has been quite successful - we wanted her to have a look at the track here. She’ll potter around for the week and hopefully she’ll be nice and fresh for next week.”

Bred by South Australia’s Cornerstone Stud and Millar Racing, Shiki is the fourth foal out of three-time winner Jest Excel whose yearling filly by Ole Kirk will be offered as Lot 405 at this week’s Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale by Riverstone Lodge.

Too Darn Hot has 14 stakes winners in Australia from 137 runners at 10.22 per cent, and 31 from 418 worldwide at 7.42 per cent.

The son of Dubawi has 20 yearlings catalogued at the for the Magic Millions sale, including Lots 742 and 745 , who like Shiki are out of daughters of Exceed And Excel.

The Queensland sale gets under way on Tuesday. Click here to view the catalogue.

