‘The trajectory he's on is something that's very rarely seen’ - Coolmore purchase Waikato's exciting stallion Super Seth

Coolmore has bought Waikato Stud’s rising young sire Super Seth, with the son of Dundeel set to relocate to from New Zealand to the Hunter Valley in Australia later this year.

A standout on the racetrack and now one of the most exciting young stallions in the southern hemisphere, Super Seth has made a remarkable impact in a relatively short space of time at stud.

“Super Seth has been on our radar for a while now and he strikes us as a stallion that can make a significant impact on the Australian breeding industry,” said Coolmore’s Tom Magnier.

“For a young horse, the trajectory that he is on is something that is very rarely seen. To produce three Group 1 winners in Australia from his first crop, including two Guineas winners, and then follow it up with a champion two-year-old in his second crop, is an amazing achievement.

“Justin Carey and I went over to see him and his young stock at Waikato this week and we were very impressed by what we saw. He is going to be ideal for so many Australian mares, both physically and on pedigree.”

Magnier acknowledged the role played by Waikato Stud and the Chittick family in establishing the stallion.

“It is a tremendous privilege to be given the opportunity to purchase Super Seth from Mark, Pippa and the Chittick family. Waikato Stud and the New Zealand industry have done all the hard work to get him to the position that he is in now and we look forward to getting him back to Australia and sending our very best mares to him.

“When it comes to making elite stallions, the Chittick family have got it right time and time again by producing multiple Champion Sires and we have a firm belief that Super Seth is the next one.

“Super Seth will not be completely lost to New Zealand however, as a number of his existing New Zealand-based shareholders are staying in with us and Waikato will also continue to support him. Coolmore sells at Karaka each year, and we look forward to sending Super Seth yearlings with the ‘C’ brand over in 2029 and beyond.”

Tom Magnier: “For a young horse, the trajectory that he is on is something that is very rarely seen" Credit: Magic Millions

Retired in 2020, Super Seth’s race record featured victory in the 2019 Caulfield Guineas, where he defeated subsequent seven-time Group 1 winner Alligator Blood, along with Group 3 wins in the McNeil Stakes and Manfred Stakes.

He wasted little time making his mark as a sire, recording his first winner in October 2023. Black-type success quickly followed when Linebacker captured the Baillieu Stakes at Rosehill before finishing second in the Group 1 Champagne Stakes at two.

Super Photon became his second stakes winner, remaining unbeaten with victory in the Listed 2YO Stakes at Te Rapa, while Feroce announced himself as a stakes winner in waiting with a narrow second in the 2024 Caulfield Guineas.

The momentum accelerated through late 2024 and early 2025. Sethito claimed the Bonecrusher Stakes, while La Dorada landed the Karaka Million 2YO and later added the Matamata Breeders’ Stakes.

Feroce provided Super Seth with his breakthrough Group 1 success in the Australian Guineas at Flemington. Linebacker followed suit a week later in the Randwick Guineas, before La Dorada secured the Manawatu Sires’ Produce Stakes. In May, Maison Louis further enhanced the stallion’s resume with victory in the Queensland Derby.

Those top-level results ultimately led to his acquisition by the Magnier family’s Coolmore Stud, where he will stand alongside the likes of Home Affairs, Pride Of Dubai and Shinzo for the upcoming season.

The Chittick Family pictured with Tom Magnier and Super Seth before he heads to Australia Credit: Supplied

“This is a massive achievement for the New Zealand industry, our fellow breeders and Super Seth’s shareholders who went all-in to help Waikato develop this world-class stallion,” said stud principal Mark Chittick, who will retain a share in the stallion.

“But also, for the Waikato team and our stallion manager, Ryan Figgins. It’s very hard to make a stallion, let alone to do it during the pandemic where there was so much uncertainty; it’s a very big achievement for New Zealand.

“It makes the early mornings and long nights a little easier knowing what we’re doing is working.”

“On behalf of the Chittick family, thank you very much to the Magnier family and Coolmore team, whose enthusiasm to support New Zealand will continue on through joining us in Return To Conquer. And to our breeders, very well done - it’s a privilege to be part of this industry with you all.”

The announcement comes after Waikato Stud secured the unbeaten Group 1-winning two-year-old Return To Conquer and he will join the operation’s roster for 2026.

Super Seth’s racetrack success has been mirrored in the sales ring. His highest-priced yearling to date was a Pencarrow Stud colt out of Irion, sold to Patella Bloodstock for NZ$700,000 at New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling Sale.

Recent highlights include a colt sold by Hallmark Stud for NZ$675,000 to KPW Bloodstock at Karaka.

His service fee for the 2026 breeding season will be announced at a later date.

