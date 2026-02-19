'He's left a real legacy that will extend well beyond his passing' - Black Caviar's sire Bel Esprit dies aged 26

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Bel Esprit, the influential stallion best known as the sire of unbeaten champion sprinter Black Caviar, has died at the age of 26.

Widden Stud announced on Thursday that the son of Royal Academy had succumbed to the effects of old age.

The announcement of his death comes days before the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes — a race Bel Esprit famously won 24 years ago.

Trained by John Symons, he was the dominant juvenile in Victoria during the autumn of 2002. He swept through the Blue Diamond lead-up races undefeated before justifying favouritism in the Group 1 feature at Caulfield.

“With the Blue Diamond to be run this Saturday, it brings back those memories of Bel Esprit and what a fantastic two-year-old he was,” said Adam Henry of Widden Victoria.

By outstanding shuttle sire Royal Academy, Bel Esprit trained on to claim the Group 1 Doomben 10,000 before retiring to stud at Eliza Park in Victoria in 2003. The Kerrie property later became Sun Stud and now operates as Widden Victoria.

Across 19 seasons at stud — spending three seasons in Queensland but predominantly in Victoria — Bel Esprit covered more than 2,400 mares and became one of Australia’s most popular and enduring stallions.

He achieved global recognition as the sire of Black Caviar, widely regarded as the world’s greatest sprinter. She was one of his 28 stakes winners.

Bel Esprit’s progeny earned in excess of $90 million in prize-money, and his influence continues through the broodmare band. He has sired the dams of 24 stakes winners, including leading young sire Ole Kirk, who is out of a sister to Black Caviar.

Retired from active stud duties in early 2022, Bel Esprit spent his final years enjoying a well-earned retirement.

Henry continued: “Bel Esprit has left a real legacy that will extend well beyond his passing and it has been a privilege to have him in our care."

