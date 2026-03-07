From A$10,000 foal to A$1.2 million earner: Saxon Warrior's Sheza Alibi lights up Sydney with Randwick Guineas win

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Bargain-buy Sheza Alibi proved she is one of the most exciting three-year-old fillies in Australia when producing a stylish display to get the better of her male counterparts in Saturday’s Group 1 Randwick Guineas in Sydney.

From the penultimate southern hemisphere-bred crop of Coolmore’s former shuttler Saxon Warrior, the filly pulled effortlessly clear in the closing stages under a motionless Luke Nolen, crossing the line more than three lengths ahead of her nearest rival.

Bred by Fred and Desley Monsour, the Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman-trained filly was purchased by her owner Fred Noffke on Inglis Digital as a foal in June 2023 for a paltry A$10,000 (£5,250/€6,000). She has repaid her connections faith in spades with her prize-money now totalling A$1,273,695.

"She is just something special, this filly," said Coleman.

"She put the writing on the wall previously, but this has been her hardest test to date and to put a quality field away like that? Wowee, I'm shaking."

Sheza Alibi became the second Group 1 winner for Coolmore's Saxon Warrior Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Despite the authority of the performance Coleman said they are unlikely to press on further, favouring giving the three-year-old a break and focusing on next season.

"The plan always was to have a pretty light autumn because she had such a deep spring preparation," she said.

"So her and I will be on the road back to Melbourne tomorrow morning. We will see how she comes through it. I wouldn't be surprised if we put her away now and save her for the spring."

When asked if the Cox Plate was a long-range option, Coleman said: "Possibly, but we will let the dust settle today – never make plans on race day – but that idea is in the back of our minds.”

With Saturday’s win Saxon Warrior’s elite-level winners doubled to two. The son of Deep Impact shuttled to Australia for four seasons, standing at a high of A$24,750 in his first year, while he covered his final book for mares at a fee of A$19,250. He produced 269 foals during his foray in the country.

Sheza Alibi, whose three other Group victories include a win in the Group 2 Sandown Guineas, is one of two southern hemisphere-bred stakes winners for Saxon Warrior, while his global count stands at 19.

He commands a fee of €10,000 at Coolmore, down from €15,000 in 2025.

