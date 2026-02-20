Classic-winning sire Reliable Man dies aged 18

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Westbury Stud in New Zealand has announced the death of Classic-winning racehorse and sire Reliable Man, who was put down on veterinary advice due to post-surgical complications following the removal of a melanoma. He was 18.

The sire of 29 stakes winners, including four individual Group 1 winners, Reliable Man made an immediate impact on the track, winning his first three starts, headed by a dominant victory in the Prix du Jockey Club.

By Dalakhani out of the Sadler’s Wells mare On Fair Stage, Reliable Man was bred and initially raced by Sven and Carina Hanson before additional partners joined the ownership. He later transferred to Chris Waller’s stable and won the 2013 Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick at his final Australian start, defeating future Arrowfield sire Dundeel.

He retired with five wins and three placings from 14 career starts, with notable fourths in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes against top-class international opposition.

At stud, the grey excelled in both hemispheres, with his Group 1 winners including VRC Oaks heroine Miami Bound, New Zealand Oaks winner Sentimental Miss, German Oaks winner Erle and Railway Stakes victor Inspirational Girl. He also enjoyed early success as a broodmare sire, with his daughters producing 41 winners to date.

