A first for Ten Sovereigns as two-year-old son Beyond My Ken does the business

Former shuttler Ten Sovereigns sired his first winner from his third runner in Australia on Friday when two-year-old Beyond My Ken landed a five-furlong event at Scone.

Making his debut, the Scott Singleton-trained colt proved narrowly too good for odds-on favourite Manuscript, with Fingers Hunter third.

Out of the Fantastic Light mare Miss Avalon, Beyond My Ken is a half-brother to Group 1 Diamond Stakes winner and now Mapperley Stud stallion Vespa, Group 3 winner Hazzabeel, and the Group 1-placed winner Aprilia.

Ten Sovereigns, a son of No Nay Never who had one season shuttling to New Zealand's Valachi Downs, is based at Coolmore Stud in Ireland, where he stands for a fee of €17,500, and had three stakes winners from his first crop in the northern hemisphere.

Ten Sovereigns, out of the Exceed And Excel mare Seeking Solace, was a 200,000gns Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 2 purchase by Charlie Gordon-Watson from co-breeder Camas Park Stud.

He raced for Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore partners, winning all three starts as a juvenile, most notably the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket. He started favourite for the 2,000 Guineas the following spring, but it was to be the one and only time he was asked to race over a mile as he could never land a blow on stablemate Magna Grecia and finished fifth.

Returned to sprinting, he finished fourth in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, which was followed by his career highlight, namely a dazzling two-and-three-quarter-length triumph in the July Cup under Ryan Moore.

His best winner so far is Group 3 scorer Inquisitively.

