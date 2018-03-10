And the winner for February is....

The best place to be in the recent cold snap!

The first monthly winner of the 2018 Racing Post Foal Gallery, sponsored by Racing FX, for February goes to Hayley Mayer and Bearstone Stud for their charming picture of a Fountain Of Youth colt out of Don't Tell Nan keeping warm in the hay.

Mayer and Bearstone Stud will now receive a RacingFX jacket and hat while Julia Day from London has won a RacingFX jacket simply for liking February's shortlist on Facebook.

To be in with a chance of winning this month’s prize simply send your pictures into bloodstocknews@racingpost.com along with details of the sire, dam, sex, date of birth and breeder details or use the #RPfoalgallery to get involved on Twitter.

To vote for your favourite foal picture keep an eye out for this month's shortlist appearing on the Racing Post Bloodstock Page on Facebook and like and share the shortlist.

View the stars of tomorrow as breeders share their new arrivals in the Foal Gallery