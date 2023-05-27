All systems go for Tattersalls Online Breeze-Up with videos online

Tattersalls has released a digital catalogue for its online breeze-up sale which features videos of the 20 juveniles galloping at Dundalk.

The breeze took place at the all-weather track on Friday, May 19 and the auction forms part of the Tattersalls Online June Sale, which will be run over June 7 and 8.

Sioux Nation, who provided two of the top three lots during Friday's Tattersalls Ireland Goresbridge Breeze-Up Sale, is among the young sires represented in the catalogue, with a colt and filly by the Norfolk and Phoenix Stakes-winning son of Scat Daddy featuring in the sale.

First-season sires Phoenix Of Spain and Inns Of Court are off the mark with their runners and the Irish National Stud's Irish 2,000 Guineas winner has a filly from his first crop in the catalogue, while Tally-Ho's Group-winning sprinter by Invincible Spirit is represented by a colt.

Group 1 sires Ardad, Gleneagles, Starspangledbanner and Teofilo are also among the sires with offspring in the catalogue, while a colt from the first crop of Win Star Farm's Yoshida catches the eye. The Grade 1 Woodward Stakes and Old Forrester Turf Classic winner is a son of Heart's Cry.

All 20 lots in the sale are available for inspection, with contact details for each consignor published in the digital catalogue. Prospective purchasers who require assistance with arranging inspections or any further information can contact Katherine Sheridan.

The catalogue and all relevant information is available .

