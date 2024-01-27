All eyes on Arizona as Flightline's brother set to debut on Sunday

Olivier

Oaklawn Park, Sunday 23.25 GMT, Maiden Special Weight

What's the story?

Before Equinox there was Flightline. The unbeaten son of Tapit was the world's best horse in 2022 and as he faces into his second season as a stallion at Lane's End in Kentucky, his four-year-old full-brother is about to make a belated first start for Rudy Brisset. He is owned in partnership by his breeder Summer Wind Farm, who also retained a stake in Flightline, another member of Flightline's ownership group - Siena Farm - and Win Star Farm.

How is he bred?

Very well. He's a son of Tapit, one of the most influential sires in North America of the last 15 years, and a full-brother to a quadruple Grade 1 winner whose swansong came in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

He is out of the Grade 3 winner and multiple Grade 1-placed Feathered by Indian Charlie and was unsold at $390,000 when offered at the 2021 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Select Yearling Sale. At the time Flightline was just a maiden winner, having sold for $1,000,000 at the 2019 edition of the sale.

Who does he face?

A good question and difficult to know what to make of the ten runners in the 6f dirt contest with Olivier the only one making his debut. Miller's Rite for Julien Leparoux and Thomas Vance has failed to win in nine starts while P R Call Me Maybe is even more exposed with no wins from his 11 runs. The Riley Mott-trained Rocketeightyeight, a son of leading sire Into Mischief, is the only three-year-old in the field and has been placed once in four runs at two.

A rudimentary assessment of the field would suggest that Olivier need only have a modicum of Flightline's talent to be capable of winning this but considering he has met with setbacks and is only now, at the age of four, making his debut, it is not a slam dunk.

