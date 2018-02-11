Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
First foals ASHFORD STUD

Air Force Blue's first foal arrives at Leading Edge Farm

Son of War Front won three times at the highest level

Air Force Blue: stands at Coolmore's Ashford Stud in Kentucky
Air Force Blue: stands at Coolmore's Ashford Stud in Kentucky
Mark Cranham
1 of 1
By Zoe Vicarage

The first foal by three-time Group 1 winner Air Force Blue was born at Jason and Ashley Schappert's Leading Edge Farm in Florida on Tuesday.

A bay filly, the new arrival is out of the Tiznow mare Havelsee and is from the family of Grade 1 scorers Clear Mandate, Strong Mandate and Romantic Vision.

Richard Kent of Kaizen sales, which handles Leading Edge Farm's sale consignments, said: "She's well put together and looks like a runner."

A son of War Front, Air Force Blue was bred by Stone Farm out of the Maria's Mon mare Chatham and was snapped up by MV Magnier for $490,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2014.

Placed in Aidan O'Brien's care, he won four races including the Phoenix Stakes, National Stakes and Dewhurst Stakes in a stellar two-year-old season.

After a disappointing three-year-old season, he was retired to Coolmore's Ashford Stud in Kentucky where he is due to stand this year's breeding season at a fee of $20,000.

She's well put together and looks like a runner
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets