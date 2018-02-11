Air Force Blue's first foal arrives at Leading Edge Farm

The first foal by three-time Group 1 winner Air Force Blue was born at Jason and Ashley Schappert's Leading Edge Farm in Florida on Tuesday.

A bay filly, the new arrival is out of the Tiznow mare Havelsee and is from the family of Grade 1 scorers Clear Mandate, Strong Mandate and Romantic Vision.

Richard Kent of Kaizen sales, which handles Leading Edge Farm's sale consignments, said: "She's well put together and looks like a runner."

A son of War Front, Air Force Blue was bred by Stone Farm out of the Maria's Mon mare Chatham and was snapped up by MV Magnier for $490,000 at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2014.

Placed in Aidan O'Brien's care, he won four races including the Phoenix Stakes, National Stakes and Dewhurst Stakes in a stellar two-year-old season.

After a disappointing three-year-old season, he was retired to Coolmore's Ashford Stud in Kentucky where he is due to stand this year's breeding season at a fee of $20,000.