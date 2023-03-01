'A highlight was showing mares to prospective clients and learning from some of the best in the business'

Our latest Godolphin Flying Start blog comes from Annie O'Rourke, from Newmarket. Leading up to her traineeship, she worked in training and pre-training yards, for a bloodstock agency, and completed the Irish National Stud breeding course. A psychology graduate from Heriot-Watt University, she has ambitions to train.

Just under two months ago, the 2022 intake of Godolphin Flying Start trainees touched down in Bluegrass Airport ready to embrace my old Kentucky home. With many of the trainees experiencing Lexington for the first time, we could not have been treated to a warmer welcome.

Within the first few days, we visited Godolphin USA HQ, Jonabell Farm, meeting many of the incredible people whose work yielded five domestic individual Grade 1 winners in 2022. Two of these elite racehorses now reside at Jonabell’s stallion barn, Speaker’s Corner and Mystic Guide, looking resplendent in full coats out parading before embarking on their first breeding season.

It is without question we are in horse country as we tour the many farms under the Godolphin vision and more, including the historic Raceland that has to date produced 116 Grade or Group 1 winners, a phenomenal statistic.

At the end of the first fortnight, trainees helped the Godolphin consignment at the Keeneland January Sale for All Ages. Through a variety of tasks surrounding horse care, showing and running cards, trainees were able to learn and develop many different skills along with meeting so many inspiring people.

A real highlight for me personally was showing the mares to prospective clients and learning from some of the best in the American business.

From Keeneland, trainees began two weeks visiting many different pillars of not only the Kentucky-based but also national racing and breeding regulators, institutions and associations such as the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, Turfway Park and the American Jockey Club.

Each visit was packed with information that is so valuable for our time in America but also as we move through our careers.

Additionally, trainees have completed the Racing Officials Accreditation Program (ROAP), which details the regulations and structure of Flat racing in America. Although much was discussed, one topic is a noticeable buzzword among the local community: Hisa (Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority).

In this article just over 12 months ago, second-year trainee Taylor mentioned the advance of Hisa on the horizon. Now February 2023, Hisa has been authorised by a federal body and is established in most states across the country.

Godolphin Flying Start trainees in Kentucky

Trainees were particularly lucky to meet Lisa Lazarus (CEO) and Marc Guilfoil (director) of Hisa, who gave up precious time to discuss the plans and challenges associated with the act, something that we are all very grateful for.

More recently, trainees had the opportunity to shadow agents and prospective buyers around the Fasig-Tipton Mixed Sale. With a range of ages catalogued, trainees were very fortunate to inspect a variety of models with industry professionals and visit yet another leading sales ground.

At the moment, we are commencing our fourth week of practical rotations. In this, trainees are allotted a location for morning work (lectures in the afternoon, such as a Nutrition Module at the University of Kentucky), from working with yearlings at Dubai Millennium Farm, racehorses at Johnny Bourke’s rehabilitation barn, mares and foals at Airdrie Stud and Hunter Valley Farm, night watch at Gainsborough and much more.

Each location offers a different method and perspective for a range of tasks that provide a wealth of knowledge to digest.

With four more months of our USA phase to go, we have had a fantastic time so far, attending American Football, basketball games, and even bull riding at Rupp Arena, along with the thoroughbred paradise that surrounds us.

As the breeding season kicks off, there is much to look forward to, together with the eagerness of potential four-legged superstars staking their claim for the first weekend in May.

