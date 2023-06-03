A final shot at stallion greatness for Rock Of Gibraltar at Chantilly

In 2001, the year that he trained Galileo to win the Derby, Aidan O'Brien was also just beginning to get to know another member of his squad. Rock Of Gibraltar had already got off the mark in an early two-year-old maiden and in the following months would set on the path to a true feat of the ages with his seven consecutive northern hemisphere Group 1 victories.

That, combined with the publicity of the legal wrangling between owners Sir Alex Ferguson and Coolmore, led to Rock Of Gibraltar having a far higher profile as a racehorse than Galileo even if, as with every other member of the thoroughbred population, he has been left trailing far behind when it comes to prowess as a stallion.

The brief Ballydoyle stablemates and longer-term residents at Coolmore have died over the last couple of years and it seems fitting that Rock Of Gibraltar, who succumbed to heart failure last October, may finally too have his epitaph.

Should he win Sunday’s Prix du Jockey Club, Big Rock will surely become Rock Of Gibraltar’s highest achiever, not to mention a 17th top-level winner. Having grafted all the way through the winter, the colt has been a revelation since switching to Christopher Head’s yard, absolutely bolting up in the Prix de Guiche last time to earn a position as Classic favourite.

The odd stallion son of 'The Rock' knocks about, such as the hardy Prince Gibraltar, but stellar sprinter Society Rock had shown the most scope before being lost aged just nine.

Although given belated credit as a broodmare sire by the likes of Guineas winners Kameko and Poetic Flare, as well as through his excellent daughter Jacqueline Quest, time is literally running out for another shot at greatness as Rock Of Gibraltar’s crop numbers faded away into the 20s, and he covered just 14 in his final season.

Big Rock, Danehill’s grandson, has stamina on his dam’s side, being out of an Aga Khan mare by Sea The Stars, and another dazzling performance would make him a welcome eventual addition to the ranks.

The decision by France Galop to move the Prix du Jockey Club back from a mile and a half to an extended ten furlongs was one of dramatic reform at the time.

Chantilly’s grand spectacle had produced a stack of fabulous horses and future influential sires - from Darshaan and Bering through to Montjeu and Dalakhani in more modern times.

Yet there was a feeling that it remained overshadowed by Epsom, competing for the same horses usually on the same weekend. It reached something of a nadir in 2004 when won by big outsider Blue Canari, who failed to even grab another little conditions race and stood in that renowned bloodstock bastion of Switzerland.

In that following year of change it was won by Shamardal, one of perhaps now four gold-standard sires to have emerged since then, if we fit Le Havre, Lope De Vega and New Bay in that category. Precious few duds either, with Study Of Man, Sottsass and St Mark’s Basilica the types of individuals that should have what it takes, too.

Nine different names are in the mix out of the 11 runners, with only Kingman and Wootton Bassett, sire of 2016 hero Almanzor, doubly represented.

Epictetus: one of two colts representing Kingman in the big race at Chantilly Credit: Edward Whitaker

The latter’s Padishakh seems to have a fair bit to find with Big Rock, while American Flag performs as if he should get the trip but is not a guaranteed stayer.

Kingman has not only Epictetus but the exciting supplementary entry Feed The Flame, bidding to give Pascal Bary and Jean-Louis Bouchard a fourth win together but a first since Blue Canari. Almanzor has his own runner in the Aga Khan’s Rajapour.

Interestingly, the field contains a couple of representatives from the first crops of new stallions and one in particular who could be a value punting proposition. The Listed Prix de Suresnes, over just about the Jockey Club course and distance, was the prep that Jean-Claude Rouget used with Sottsass and his Ace Impact took that race in striking fashion after extricating himself from a pocket.

The unbeaten colt represents Cracksman, whose Classic crop continues to show as much promise as they did as two-year-olds and a breeder in Waltraut Spanner whose broodmare Absolutly Me has not missed, with five winners from as many runners and three with black type, all of which were at about this trip.

More of a surprise is to see Seahenge, the Champagne Stakes winner and something of an affordable option for the Scat Daddy line at Haras de la Haie Neuve, having one in the race.

Winter Pudding was Seahenge’s first stakes winner, very much against the grain in his family being also out of a six-furlong sprinter, when winning over a mile and a half in the Listed Prix de l’Avre, although the form of that race doesn't amount to much.

New ground would also be broken posthumously in a European Classic by the late Heart’s Cry, one of Japan’s true big hitters but seen less frequently elsewhere than fellow Sunday Silence stallion Deep Impact, who he famously upset in the 2005 Arima Kinen.

Coolmore sought out Heart’s Cry as a potent outcross for Galileo mare Fluff, a pattern which worked similarly through the mare’s decorated sister Maybe to produce Saxon Warrior, and her son Continuous made a very encouraging seasonal reappearance in the Dante Stakes.

