Yorkhill and Ruby Walsh win the Neptune from Yanworth PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Yorkhill wins without coming off the bridle



Report: Leopardstown, Sunday

"Money Back On Fallers" At Coral.ie Novice Chase (Grade 3) 2m3f, 5yo+

YORKHILL justified his position at the head of the JLT market with a bloodless display, winning without coming off the bridle under Ruby Walsh at odds of 1-5.

It was hardly spectacular for a horse of his odds but Yorkhill required only hand riding from Walsh to shrug off the attentions of Jett from the last fence.

He crossed the line a length and a quarter clear of the 25-1 runner-up, nevertheless he was cut by bookmakers with Paddy Power who clipped Yorkhill to 6-5 from 7-4 favourite for the JLT Novices' Chase.

The Willie Mullins-trained horse remains 7-4 with Sky Bet and Betfred.

Walsh took up the lead with over a mile to run, closely shadowed by Gangster, and jumped to his left at times.

By the time Yorkhill approached the second last all four opponents were on his heels, but Walsh was unflustered steering his mount to victory without picking up the whip. Gangster took third.

Yorkhill joined an illustrious list of former Mullins-trained winners of the race, who include Vautour, Djakadam and Sir Des Champs, to give the stable a sixth victory in ten runnings.

Mullins said: "He was very strong with Ruby there. He had a tendency to jump left again but he seemed to be all right. We thought we would get a lead from the two horses in front but obviously his cruising speed is greater than theirs.

"He might run again before Cheltenham, the experience would do him no harm."