So Mi Dar: could go for the Prix de l'Opera and Breeders' Cup PICTURE: Roger Harris

So Mi Dar romp proves her promise remains



Report: Yarmouth, Wednesday

EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes (for the John Musker Trophy) (Listed) 1m2f, 3yo+ fillies & mares

AT ONE stage a 5-2 chance for the Oaks, So Mi Dar did not disappoint on her comeback from injury as she showed plenty of promise to dispose of her rivals in devastating fashion and stretch her unbeaten record to four.

RELATED LINKS John Musker Fillies' Stakes result

Approaching the two furlong pole the John Gosden-trained filly travelled ominously on the shoulder of her driven rival Arabian Queen and, when Dettori nudged, she flew clear to demonstrate a blistering turn of foot - obliging for favourite backers at 11-8.

Nezwaah did her upmost to keep pace however she was no match for the winner, with Arabian Queen clinging on for third.

Prix de l'Opera next



So Mi Dar had not been seen since May, when landing the Group 3 Musidora Stakes at York in impressive fashion, and she is now likely to head to the Group 1 Prix de l'Opera at Chantilly next month after her win in the Listed feature. She was cut to 9-2 (from 13-2) by Paddy Power to follow up.

Madeleine Lloyd Webber, wife of owner Andrew Lloyd Webber, said: "We may keep her against her own sex and go for the Prix de l'Opera after that. We could have a look at the Arc next year as she stays in training and it would be nice to go for the Breeders' Cup, but we'll leave it up to John Gosden."

Bookmakers were also sufficiently impressed to her cut to as short as 3-1 (from 7) for the Qipco British Champions Fillies' and Mares Stakes, with William Hill a stand out 6-1 for the Group 1 contest - behind Zhukova and Seventh Heaven.