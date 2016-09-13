The Listed John Musker Fillies' Stakes will go ahead at Yarmouth PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Yarmouth gets green light from BHA inspector



RACING will go ahead at Yarmouth on Wednesday after the course passed an inspection triggered by a wet patch discovered near the four furlong pole on Tuesday.

The troublesome area meant the five furlong handicap that was to conclude Tuesday's card and the event over the same trip that was scheduled to be the penultimate race on Wednesday were both cancelled.

As on Tuesday though, the remainder of Wednesday's card, which includes a clash between So Mi Dar and Arabian Queen in the Listed EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes, will go ahead as planned.

Clerk of the course Richard Aldous confirmed the fixture had been given the go ahead shortly after 8am on Wednesday, having taken a look at the track with the BHA's inspector of courses, Nicky Carlisle.

However, Aldous was unable to provide any further explanation as to what caused the embarrassing cancellations, with officials set to wait until the conclusion of the seaside venue's three-day meeting on Thursday before carrying out tests.

"I looked at the course this morning with the BHA's course inspector, Nicky Carlisle and he was happy with it," said Aldous.

"If [the problem] was anything to do with a pipe or something like that, we don't want to switch anything on until Friday because we certainly don't want it getting any worse or happening again."

Connections compensated

Jon Pullin, racing operations director of Yarmouth's owner Arc, said on Tuesday: “At this stage it is believed it may relate to the irrigation system at the adjacent independently-owned golf course which, as a precaution, has been turned off.

"Arc and Great Yarmouth racecourse regret that this situation has occurred. In recognition of the travelling costs and inconvenience to connections of the fourteen horses that were declared to run [in Tuesday's five furlong race], Arc will make a payment of £250 to each one."