Yanworth: around 4-1 for the Champion Hurdle PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Yanworth ruled out of Sandown with setback



YANWORTH will not run in Saturday's Listed Contenders Hurdle at Sandown after trainer Alan King reported his Stan James Champion Hurdle hope had met with a minor setback.

The seven-year-old had been odds-on to win the Betfred-sponsored race but will miss out, King revealed.

"He has a slight tweak on the rear hind quarters," he said. "He needs a few easy days, so he won't be able to run at Sandown on Saturday."

However it is not a setback that is expected to keep Yanworth out of work for long, and King could look to get him out later in the month at Wincanton.

"I'm expecting him to be all right in a few days and if that is the case we would seriously consider the Kingwell Hurdle - we have Sceau Royal in that but they have different owners," King added.

"Or he could go straight to Cheltenham, we will have to see."

Following the news of Yanworth's absence, fellow Champion Hurdle hopeful Brain Power was made the odds-on favourite for the Contenders Hurdle.