Arrogate: was a wide-margin winner of the Pegasus World Cup PICTURE: Getty Images

Arrogate to run in

Dubai World Cup

ARROGATE, officially the best Flat horse on the planet, will be aimed at the Dubai World Cup, trainer Bob Baffert confirmed on Monday.

With a prize fund of $10 million the Dubai World Cup is the second most valuable horserace, bettered only by the $12 million Pegasus World Cup, which Arrogate won by four and three-quarter lengths last month.

The Santa Anita Handicap had also been under consideration for last year's Breeders' Cup Classic hero, but Baffert confirmed the Dubai World Cup as the next objective after speaking to representatives of owners Juddmonte.

"I just got the word," Baffert said following the colt's one-mile workout, which he completed in 1m38.4s. "As long as he keeps working well he's going."

Baffert will also run Hoppertunity in the Dubai Carnival feature on Saturday, March 25.

Arrogate has been slashed to 1-2 (from 5-6) with William Hill following confirmation that he is an intended runner. He is as short as 1-3 in places.

Good gallop

Baffert, quoted in the Blood Horse, reported that he was pleased with Arrogate's Santa Anita workout.

"He looked great," Baffert said. "I'm really happy the way he's come out of that race [the Pegasus].

"He hasn't regressed or anything, he looked fantastic. He's enjoying himself, and he did it the right way. I'm really happy with the way he's going. He's just holding his form very well."