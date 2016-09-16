Winx is set to go to the Caulfield Stakes before a defence of the Cox Plate PICTURE: Getty Images

Winx cruises to a seventh Group 1 victory



Report: Australia

Colgate Optic White Stakes (Group 1), 1m, 3yo+

AUSTRALIAN superstar Winx scored her seventh Group 1 victory, as sent off the 1-11 favourite she disposed of her five rivals at Randwick with minimal fuss.

The five-year-old mare was settled towards the rear of the field, but entering the final turn regular jockey Hugh Bowman exuded confidence by taking her five-wide before swooping clear with little more than a nudge to win from the gallant Hauraki.

The win secured an 11th straight victory for Winx and trainer Chris Waller confirmed that she will be Melbourne-bound for the Caulfield Stakes, before bidding to defend her Cox Plate crown on October 22.

"There's nothing like this winning feeling, and the dream continues" said Waller. "It's a huge privilege and we're still learning with her, hopefully we can continue to learn over the coming weeks.

"It wasn't a gap job, but then it was never meant to be. She just wants to relax and Hugh (Bowman) told me that "she'll tell me where she wants to be.""

"The Caulfield Stakes has always been the original plan, nothing has changed."