Chain Of Daisies: followed up Salisbury win with Group 3 success PICTURE: Getty Images

Chain Of Daisies refuses to break in Winter Hill

Report: Windsor, Saturday



Winter Hill Stakes (Group 3) 1m2f, 3yo+

CHAIN OF DAISIES caused an upset for Henry Candy and Fergus Sweeney, as the frontrunning filly outbattled favourite Ulysses, getting the verdict in a photo-finish.

The front pair were a long way clear of the rest, and Chain Of Daisies made every yard to deny the well-touted Sir Michael Stoute-trained favourite.

RELATED LINKS Race result

A Listed winner at Salisbury last time, Chain Of Daisies came into the race in good form, but the four-year-old looked to face a tough task against the impeccably bred Ulysses, who was sent off at 8-11.

But Sweeney timed his fractions perfectly. The pair kicked with over two furlongs left which left the rest of the field chasing, and despite all of Ryan Moore's efforts Ulysses was unable to reel in the filly.

Sweeney said: "I thought maybe a stride from the line he had his head in front but I thought we were down on the line. She's a top filly. She really impressed me at Salisbury and she's improved again today.

"When I looked at the line up I thought she'd have to improve considerably and the runner up is a really good horse. She wouldn't be far off it [Group 1 level] on that run. She gives you 110 per cent and keeps it simple. She's a lovely filly."

Also on Saturday

Windsor: Sri Lanka August Stakes (Listed) 1m3½f, 3yo+

It has been a long road, but Berkshire returned to the level of form that made him such an exciting juvenile prospect when making all for Stobart Flat jockeys' title contender Jim Crowley.

The Paul Cole-trained four-year-old looked to have done too much too soon when running freely in front, but he managed to hold off the challenge of Majeed.

Crowley displaced Silvestre de Sousa as favourite to win the title with some bookmakers on Saturday, and is odds-on with Paddy Power and Coral.

He now trails De Sousa by one on 75 winners.