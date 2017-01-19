Search our News Archive

Wincanton

Wincanton: temperatures got down to -4C overnight

  PICTURE: Getty Images  

Wincanton gets all clear after glut of inspections

 By Andrew Dietz 11:45AM 19 JAN 2017 

TODAY'S meeting at Wincanton has been given the go-ahead after a morning of numerous inspections and updates from the track.

With temperatures of -4C bringing a frost, the course was unraceable at the first three checks but finally got the all-clear in advance of the midday inspection.

The first race is due off at 1.40 and temperatures are on the way to reaching the predicted 6C, with the sun shining on the course. The going is soft.

There was a similar situation at Newbury yesterday and the fixture finally got the go-ahead after three inspections.

Today's other jumps meetings come from Ludlow and Thurles, where no problems have been reported.

Two all-weather cards at Southwell and Chelmsford complete the domestic action, while the Dubai Carnival continues at Meydan.

 
