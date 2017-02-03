Wincanton: concerns about some areas of standing water PICTURE: Getty Images

Wincanton fit to race after passing inspection

WINCANTON'S meeting on Thursday has passed an inspection, though there will be some obstacles omitted.

Clerk of the course Barry Johnson was forced to call a check at 8.30am as heavy overnight rain left standing water in places.

But Johnson was able to give the meeting the green light, and said: "We've got to take out the hurdle on the stable bend, the water jump and possibly the last fence.

"The worst patch of ground is down by the stables, we've got a line through on the hurdles course, and might have to take out one or two more fences if the rain continues.

"It will be wet, heavy ground."

Racing is also due to take place on the all-weather at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday and over jumps at Towcester and Clonmel.