Wincanton: temperatures got down to -4C overnight PICTURE: Getty Images

Wincanton to inspect for third time at 11am



TODAY'S meeting at Wincanton is subject to a third inspection at 11am after temperatures dropped to -4C overnight.

The course was unraceable at the first two checks at 8am and 9.30am and officials are pinning their hopes on temperatures rising in time.

Following the 9.30am inspection, clerk of the course Barry Johnson said: "We're 85 per cent raceable but there are areas where the frost has been slow to come out of the ground.

"The sun is up and temperatures have risen to -0.5C so we're going the right way and we expect to see a noticeable improvement in the next half hour."

The first race is due off at 1.40 and temperatures are set to rise to 6C later, with a sunny day forecast.

There was a similar situation at Newbury on Wednesday and the fixture finally got the go-ahead after three inspections.

Today's other jumps meetings come from Ludlow and Thurles, where no problems have been reported.

Two all-weather cards at Southwell and Chelmsford complete the domestic action, while the Dubai Carnival continues at Meydan.