Wincanton: temperatures got down to -4C overnight PICTURE: Getty Images

Wincanton to inspect for second time at 9.30am



TODAY'S meeting at Wincanton is subject to a second inspection at 9.30am after temperatures dropped to -4C overnight.

A first check was arranged for 8am but with the course unraceable, officials are pinning their hopes on temperatures rising in time.

Clerk of the course Barry Johnson said: "We're 80 per cent raceable but there are areas where the frost has been slow to come out of the ground."

Temperatures were -1C at inspection time but they are set to rise to 6C later, with a sunny day forecast.

There was a similar situation at Newbury yesterday and the fixture finally got the go-ahead after three inspections.

Today's other jumps meetings come from Ludlow and Thurles, where no problems have been reported.

Two all-weather cards at Southwell and Chelmsford complete the domestic action, while the Dubai Carnival continues at Meydan.