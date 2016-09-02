32Red: sponsor Sprint Cup at Haydock and All-Weather Championships PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

New sponsors for

King George in 32Red

ONLINE bookmaker 32Red were unveiled on Saturday as the new sponsors of the King George VI Chase at Kempton on December 26.

The casino and sports betting company will back the Boxing Day highlight for three years, having signed a deal that also includes support for the Lanzarote Hurdle and extended sponsorship of the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

The firm already sponsor two categories - the Fillies & Mares and 3yo championships - as part of the All-Weather Championships and have just taken over backing the Sprint Cup at Haydock from Betfred.

Ed Ware, 32Red chief executive, said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park for the next three years. Only a cursory glance at the roll call of previous winners of the King George VI Chase makes you appreciate the truly historic status of the race, and to have 32Red's name attached to it is very exciting.

"We are long established in horseracing sponsorship and are already the largest supporter of British racing in numerical terms, but this seven-figure sponsorship package adds more quality and profile to our portfolio."

He added: "Our three-year sponsorship of today's 32Red Sprint Cup, along with our recently renewed commitment to the £1m All Weather Championship Series, plus extending our support to the 32Red Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown Park, and adding the 32Red Lanzarote in too, means we are now not only leaders in terms of quantity but also quality."

ABP standoff

At Kempton they succeed William Hill, whose sponsorship of the King George has come to an end as the bookmaker is involved in a standoff with the BHA over racing's Authorised Betting Partner scheme.

The ABP, which was brought in at the start of the year, prevents bookmakers from sponsoring races if they are not signed up to contribute part of the money earned from their offshore operations.

Other high-profile contests such as the Cheltenham Gold Cup and World Hurdle, which were sponsored this year by Timico and Ryanair respectively, were dropped by bookmaker sponsors Betfred and Ladbrokes after they failed to sign up to the ABP.

Phil White, regional director of the Jockey Club's London region, said: "We warmly welcome 32Red as our new partner for these important fixtures at Kempton. 32Red is a major supporter of Jockey Club Racecourses and we are delighted to expand our relationship to a new level on account of their status as a founding Authorised Betting Partner of British Racing.

"I should also like to take this opportunity to offer our sincere thanks to William Hill for the long-term support they have given us at Kempton and we hope to work with their team again in the future.

"Upon the completion of our previous deal it was not possible for us to offer a renewal for sponsorship rights as part of the Jockey Club's commitment to support British racing's Authorised Betting Partners initiative."