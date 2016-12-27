Djakadam and Ruby Walsh: bidding for the Lexus Chase PICTURE: Alain Barr (racingpost.com/photos)

What they say: Lexus Chase connections

With Thistlecrack and Native River both advertising their Timico Gold Cup credentials in recent days, Wednesday provides the best of the Irish chance to put their best foot forward on the road to Cheltenham. Here, connections of the runners in a field full of talent have their say on the race.

Djakadam

Best price: 9-4

Trainer Willie Mullins says: "Djakadam has been very consistent over fences, twice finishing second in the Cheltenham and Punchestown Gold Cups and twice landing the Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Chase. He's been in good form since winning that race this month and, while I'd prefer it if the ground was a bit softer, we're expecting a very good run from him."

Don Poli

Best price: 18-1

Trainer Gordon Elliott says: "Don Poli ran a shocker at Down Royal and you just couldn't have any confidence now. Having said that, we think he's in great form at home and if he hadn't run so poorly up north we'd be fancying him to run well.

Gilgamboa

Best price: 25-1

Trainer Enda Bolger says: "It's some race, seriously, seriously competitive, and we're just hoping he might be able to pick up some place money. What happened last time was a pity, but he seems in good form.

Outlander

Best price: 10-1

Gordon Elliott says: "Outlander ran a career-best at Punchestown in the John Durkan last time. He's come out of the race in great form and we can't wait to run him as he'll love the ground."

Road To Riches

Best price: 25-1

Trainer Noel Meade says: Road To Riches is as ready as he can be to start back. He had a little operation on a kissing spine since we last ran him and it's been a bit of a rush to get him here. If it was heavy I probably wouldn't run him, but with the ground so good I thought it would be a nice place to start. He's in great form and I think he can run well."

Smashing

Best price: 66-1

Trainer Mouse Morris says: "He'd need overnight rain. His best form is on softer ground and it's quite quick. We'll make a definite decision about his participation in the morning."

Valseur Lido

Best price: 5-2

Trainer Henry de Bromhead says: "I'm delighted with him and this has been the plan. It goes without saying we were thrilled with him at Down Royal and everything has gone well since. It's a really hot race but my fella seems in great form."

Wounded Warrior

Best price: 66-1

Trainer Noel Meade says: "I always felt Wounded Warrior would be better on softer ground but Eddie [O'Leary] was keen to run. He's run well on better ground in the past, so we're letting him take his chance."

Zabana

Best price: 11-1

Trainer Andy Lynch says: "Both Laura [McDermott] and Gareth [O'Loughlin] know him better than anyone and when they say he's well or needs backing off, they're always right. He's very good now and he knows he's the king. He's as good as he'll ever be at this time of year, but it's all about the ground for him and it should be okay. He's a stronger horse this year and he has built up very well."