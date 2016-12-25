Cue Card: bidding for back-to-back wins in the Kempton showpiece PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

What they say: King George connections



The 32Red King George VI Chase is the highlight of the action on Monday. Here connections of the five runners have their say on the race.

Cue Card

Best price: 5-4

Trainer Colin Tizzard says: "Cue Card has been around for seven seasons and looks every bit as good as he ever has done. He has had a couple of hard races this season, but a bit of hard work never hurt anyone. Horses like Cue Card have the sort of constitution that can take hard work. That's why he is so great."

Josses Hill

Best price: 14-1

Trainer Nicky Henderson says: "The question mark is his stamina but he's been finishing his races. We've played our ante and are taking our chance. He showed his true potential at Huntingdon and he likes Kempton and good ground so we don't want a wet weekend. Daryl came in on Friday morning to school him and he jumped beautifully."

Silviniaco Conti

Best price: 33-1

Trainer Paul Nicholls says: "It's unrealistic at the age of ten to think he is going to beat the other [Tizzard] two, but he could be in the mix for the third place. I wish I hadn't gone to Haydock in hindsight and if I hadn't he probably wouldn't be 25-1 as he had run very well at Down Royal. Kauto Star also underperformed at Haydock after winning at Down Royal but went on to win the King George."

Tea For Two

Best price: 20-1

Jockey Lizzie Kelly says: "He looks well and feels well and Susie Young, who rides him a lot in his work, feels he's in top form as well. Hopefully we have a little edge over Josses Hill even though he beat us last time. Josses Hill had the perfect race for him there but this time everything suits Tea For Two, with the longer trip and a course he loves. We're going there confident he'll run a good race but I don't know where that will put us at the finish."

Thistlecrack

Best price: 11-8

Trainer Colin Tizzard says: "Thistlecrack has never taken on a runner of Cue Card's calibre, but it looks as though he could be absolutely anything. He was explosive in the World Hurdle and has looked brilliant over fences. We schooled both of them last week on the same day because we didn't want anyone saying there is any favouritism here. There isn't. We're just looking forward to it."