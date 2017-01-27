Thistlecrack (Tom Scudamore) wins the King George PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

What they say: Cotswold Chase connections

With the Gold Cup favourite in action the BetBright Cotswold Chase is the highlight of Saturday's racing from Cheltenham. Here connections of the seven runners have their say on the race.

Many Clouds

Best price: 13-2

Trainer Oliver Sherwood says: "He is in great form, lightly raced this season and we want him to get some match practice. He has run in this the last couple of years. The ground wouldn't bother me either way especially now he has had a wind operation. The ground was catching him out on very testing ground. You can't say he is better for the wind op but he is certainly not any worse. It has given him confidence."

Silviniaco Conti

Best price: 33-1

Trainer Paul Nicholls says: "He ran well in the King George, ran well at Down Royal and small fields seem to suit him, but it is a tough old task. He is 11 now but he always gives a good account and seems very well at the moment."

Smad Place

Best price: 13-2

Trainer Alan King says: "It would be great to think that Smad Place could repeat last year's victory, but he is going to find it hard as it looks a classy renewal with Thistlecrack setting the bar very high. However Smad is in great form at home and hopefully he'll again do himself justice."

Thistlecrack

Best price: 4-9

Trainer Colin Tizzard says: "Why should we leave him in his stable for two months when there is absolutely no need to? This is a big race in its own right. Everything has gone right with him. He has schooled and worked beautifully and he takes his chance. I think it is a lovely race and I am looking forward to watching him run."

Vezelay

Best price: 50-1

Trainer Emmanuel Clayeux says: "He came out of his last race very well and I've been happy with him since. We've had no hold-ups on account of the weather and he took to British racing very well at Haydock. The only question mark is the more undulating nature of the track and we're running to find out [how he handles it]."

Kylemore Lough

Best price: 20-1

Trainer Kerry Lee says: "He's stepping up in trip for the first time but he's bred to stay and I'm very hopeful he can run a big race. It's a tall order taking on Thistlecrack, it's a huge step up in class, but it's a bit of an experiment as he has a Gold Cup entry and we need to work out if we're going to take that seriously."

Perfect Candidate

Best price: 100-1

Trainer Fergal O'Brien says: "We've got to try and be positive. Its a big day so we will see what happens. He loves Cheltenham and he is a better horse at Cheltenham which is why we are running him there."